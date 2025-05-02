Penn State Transfer Kicker Chase Meyer Commits to Cal
Penn State transfer kicker Chase Meyer has committed to Cal, according to multiple reports and emojis posted on Meyer's twitter page.
Cal will be the fourth college for Meyer, who figures to compete to be the Bears’ place-kicker in 2025 after Kyle Cunanan entered the transfer portal a week ago.
Meyer did not do the place-kicking for Penn State during the 2024 season, redshirting the season as Ryan Barker did most of the place-kicking for the Nittany Lions that year.
.
Meyer started his college career at Penn, an FCS school, in 2002, and he did not do the place-kicking for the Quakers that season, although he was used on kickoffs.
Meyer transferred to Tulsa after the 2022 season, and he won the place-kicking job at Tulsa in 2023. He was 17-for-20 on field-goal attempts in 2023, and his longest made field goal was a 47-yarder. Meyer was 7-for-8 on field goal attempts between 30 and 39 yards and 3-for-5 on attempts between 40 and 49 yards. He did not try any kicks from 50 yards or longer.
Cal had place-kicking problems in 2024 that cost the Bears at least one game and possibly two others. Ryan Coe and Derek Morris combined to go 25-for-37 on field-goal attempts in 2024, and that included six misses of less than 40 yards.