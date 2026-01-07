Oregon State WR Coach to Become Cal Passing Game Coordinator

Oregon State wide receivers coach Pat McCann is expected to be hired as Cal’s passing game coordinator under new Golden Bears head coach Tosh Lupoi, according to a report by Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

McCann will assist new Cal offensive coordinator Jordan Somerville with developing Cal’s passing approach. McCann presumably will work closely with Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who will be a sophomore at Cal next season.

Cal is expected to hire Pat McCann as pass game coordinator, a source tells @CBSSports.



Was Oregon State’s wide receivers coach this season. Was previously offensive coordinator at Fresno State. Led the way as Fresno ranked No. 2 in the Mountain West in passing offense in 2023. pic.twitter.com/LGFWcQ55Bt — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 6, 2026

Presumably McCann will also work closely with Nick Rolovich, who reportedly will be Cal’s quarterbacks coach next season. Back on December 11, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Rolovich had agreed too a two-year deal to be Cal's quarterbacks coach.

McCann was wide receivers coach at Oregon State for just one season. He was the offensive coordinator at Fresno State the previous two seasons and a wide receivers coach in his first season on the Bulldogs staff in 2022.

He was the interim offensive coordinator at Western Washington in 2021.

He is from Olympia, Washington, and was a wide receiver at Western Washington in 2007 and 2008.

Recent articles:

Washington transfer running back Adam Mohammed commits to Cal

Cal transfer LB Luke Ferrelli commits to Clemson

Starting O-lineman enters the transfer portal

Cal adds Oregon defensive back transfer Kingston Lopa

Cal lands standout receiver from Rutgers

Cal get a commitment from a South Dakota transfer

Ex-Cal star Jaylen Brown takes it to another level with the Celtics

TE Mason Mini & DL Derek Wilkins both say they're staying

Cal gets its first transfer commitment -- a Texas A&M edge