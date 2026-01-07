Oregon State WR Coach to Become Cal Passing Game Coordinator
Oregon State wide receivers coach Pat McCann is expected to be hired as Cal’s passing game coordinator under new Golden Bears head coach Tosh Lupoi, according to a report by Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.
McCann will assist new Cal offensive coordinator Jordan Somerville with developing Cal’s passing approach. McCann presumably will work closely with Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who will be a sophomore at Cal next season.
Presumably McCann will also work closely with Nick Rolovich, who reportedly will be Cal’s quarterbacks coach next season. Back on December 11, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Rolovich had agreed too a two-year deal to be Cal's quarterbacks coach.
McCann was wide receivers coach at Oregon State for just one season. He was the offensive coordinator at Fresno State the previous two seasons and a wide receivers coach in his first season on the Bulldogs staff in 2022.
He was the interim offensive coordinator at Western Washington in 2021.
He is from Olympia, Washington, and was a wide receiver at Western Washington in 2007 and 2008.
Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.