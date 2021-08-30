August 30, 2021
Danville OT Jackson Brown Commits to Cal for Class of 2022

Bay Area lineman had offers from a number of schools before becoming Bears' 13th commitment
Author:
Publish date:

Cal received it 13th commitment for the class of 2022 on Monday when offensive tackle Jackson Brown from San Ramon High School in Danville, Calif., announced via social media that he has committed to Cal.

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound Brown is listed as a three-star recruit who chose Cal over of a number of offers from other schools, including Tennessee, Colorado, BYU, Cincinnati, Indiana, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Washington State, Syracuse and Virginia.

His three finalists apparently were Cal, Colorado and Pittsburgh, with Virginia, Arizona and Cincinnati among his final six.

Brown made his commitment announcement on Instagram and it was later tweeted.

Cal offensive line coach Angus McClure was the Bears’ chief recruiter for Brown, who is not ranked nationally by Rivals.com, but is ranked as the 80th-best prospect in the state.

The 247Sports website as 136th-best offensive tackle prospect in the nation and the 97th-best prospect in the state.

Under Justin Wilcox, Cal has been more active in the recruitment of Northern California prospects, including the Bay Area. However, Brown is the first Bay Area product to commit to Cal for the 2022 class.

A March, 2021 interview with Brown:

Here are Cal's previous commitments for the class of 2022

Tight end Nick Morrow

Defensive tackle Damonic Williams

Quarterback Justyn Martin

Defensive lineman Nate Burrell

Defensive lineman Jaxson Moi

Outside linebacker Nunie Tuitele

Outside linebacker Curlee Thomas

Running back Kaleb Johnson

Offensive lineman Sioape Vatikani

Running back Jaydn Ott

Wide receiver Jaiven Plummer

Defensive back Cameron Sidney

.Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

