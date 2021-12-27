Kuony Deng Makes His Decision: Cal Linebacker to Enter the NFL Draft

Sixth-year player could have returned after playing in parts of just two games this season.

Outside linebacker Kuony Deng, who played parts of just two games this past fall before suffering an unspecified leg injury that turned out to be season-ending, has declared for the NFL draft.

Deng, a sixth-year college player, could have applied for an additional year based on his injury status and the COVID-19 eligibility exemption the NCAA granted athletes.

But the 6-foot-6, 240-pounder, who will turn 24 next summer, apparently feels healthy enough that he decided now was the time to pursue his NFL dreams.

Coach Justin Wilcox talks in the video above after the season-ending win over USC about the process and timetable players would use before making a decision on whether to return or depart.

Here’s what Deng wrote in his social media post announcing his decision:

“First and foremost, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play the game I love at the University of California, Berkeley. My time here at Cal has been everything that I could have asked for coming out of Junior College.

“I would like to thank all of the amazing people who have poured into me throughout the years. Thank you to all the coaches, teammates, support staff, and fans who made my experience so special. Berkeley will always have a special place in my heart but now I know it’s time to take the next step in my journey.

“I am officially declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.”

Deng is the second Cal player who had the opportunity to return in 2022 but opted to enter the NFL draft. Quarterback Chase Garbers made the same decision a couple weeks back. Deng is not assured of being drafted and may have to earn a roster spot as a free-agent unless he impresses scouts in pre-draft workouts.

Others with eligibility remaining who have transferred since the end of the season: offensive guard McKade Mettauer, running back Christopher Brooks, wide receiver Nikko Remigio, tight ends Gavin Reinwald and Jake Tonges, defensive end JH Tevis and linebacker Evan Tattersall. Defensive back Chigozie Anusiem, who lost his starting job at mid-season, left the team before the season ended and transferred to Hawaii.

Deng never was declared out for the season in weekly updates from Wilcox, but as the season wore on it became increasingly clear he would not be rejoining the active roster.

He played the opener vs. Nevada then was injured on TCU’s first offensive series in Week 2.

Deng came to Cal from Independence Community College in Kansas after beginning his college career in 2016 at Virginia Military Institute.

He blossomed in his debut with Cal in 2019 while playing inside linebacker alongside Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and consensus All-American Evan Weaver.

Deng collected honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors after posting 119 tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss with three sacks and eight pass breakups. Combined with Weaver, who had 182 tackles, the duo produced an FBS-leading 301 tackles, or 23.2 per game.

Deng started Cal’s four games in 2020, recording 31 tackles and two forced fumbles, both of which helped the Bears defeat Oregon in their season finale.

Deng was moved to outside linebacker during last spring and was named a team captain for the 2021 campaign. He was included on preseason watch lists for the Butkus and Lombardi awards before being injured.

