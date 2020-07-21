CalSportsReport
Cal Picks Up 12th Football Commitment for 2021: Guard Dylan Jemtegaard

Jake Curtis

.On Sunday, Dylan Jemtegaard got a scholarship offer from Cal.

On Monday, Jemtegard announced via social media that he has verbally committed to coming to Cal in 2021.

This is a guy who knew what he wanted.

Jemtegaard, a 6-foot-4, 290-pound offensive guard from Yelm, Wash., becomes the 12th player from the class of 2021 to commit to Cal and the third in the past week, joining Moses Oladejo and Will Reed.

In fact, Jemtegaard is a close friend of fellow offensive lineman Reed, who also lives in Washington.

Here is Reed talking about Jentegaard in a video taped on Monday, a few hours before Jemtegaard's announcement:

Jemtegaard is rated as a three-star recruit, and 247Sports ranks him as the 84th-best offensive guard prospect in the nation. He did not receive a ranking from Rivals.com.

He chose Cal over offers from San Diego State, Boise State, Fresno State and Air Force, among others.

Here are some video highlights from last season.

Jemtegaard was recruited by Cal offensive line coach Angus McClure and reportedly has a 3.95 grade-point average.

"I think from the beginning," Jemtegaard told Golden Bear Report, "my dream was to play in the Pac-12, and the second part to come with that was to have a nice balance of high academics and high football (success), and I think Cal is one of the best, if not the best example of high football and high academic excellence. Even as a person, I fit into the mold that they’re looking for in that way, that’s why Cal has stood out to me, in being the perfect fit."

Jemtegaard has been unable to visit the Cal campus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that does not seem to be a problem for him.

He certainly seemed excited when he received his offer from Cal on Sunday.

The nine players who committed to Cal previously include tight end Jermaine Terry, wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant, quarterback Kai Millner, wide receiver Mavin Anderson, offensive tackle Bastian Swinney, cornerback Kaleb Higgins, defensive end Akili Calhoun, safety Hunter Barth and safety Fatuvalu Iosefa. All except Iosefa are SI All-America candidates.

.

