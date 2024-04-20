2025 CB Spencer Adderley Recaps UC Visit: 'I Can’t Wait To Be Back'
TUNNEL HILL — The Cincinnati Bearcats hosted Riverside High School cornerback Spencer Adderley from Greer, South Carolina recently.
He had plenty of great things to say about his recent visit to Cincinnati.
“The visit was great I loved exploring the city and getting to meet the players and the coaches,” Adderley stated to Bearcats Talk. “Also experiencing the eclipse during spring practice was cool to see. I liked how the coaches were straightforward and honest about anything you had to ask them.”
He dove deep into which coaches he spoke with and his overall thoughts on the program moving forward.
“I spoke with Coach (Josh) Stepp, (Kerry) Coombs, and (Brad) Glenn and they all gave great insight on what the program had to offer. I liked how they were eager to tell you anything you needed to know about the program. Zaravion Johnson stuck out to me the most because I used to train with him back when he was in high school. It was cool seeing how much he developed, and I’m excited to see him play this year.
“The atmosphere was amazing you could tell the players and coaches are invested in the program. I liked how intense and fast-paced the practice was. It was good seeing the coaches putting time and effort into the players. It will have a big impact seeing how much the coaches care about the players on and off the field. I would love to visit again. It’s always a great time in Cincy and I can’t wait to be back.”
