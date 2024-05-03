2025 Cincinnati Recruit Jayden Barr Talks Bearcats Visit
TUNNEL HILL — The Cincinnati Bearcats have hosted many talented high school recruits who had positive things to say about their time on campus.
Jayden Barr was one of the recruits to visit Cincinnati recently. Barr is an unranked 2025 safety/running back from the state of Georgia and had a lot of good things to say following his visit.
“The visit was great. I was happy to finally get down there and meet everyone and see where I could potentially spend the next couple of years of my life,” Barr stated. “UC has a lot of energy, and everyone feels at home up there, basically like a second family, which is definitely important to me in my recruitment. Some notes I conducted indicate that other things, such as my education and living conditions, are important, and at UC, the rooms come fully furnished, so that’s definitely a big plus for me.”
He talked about a specific player that caught his eye at spring practice.
“One player is Jiquan Sanks. I believe he’s a true freshman, which gives me hope that I could come in and get minutes right away if I come in and work hard.”
Sanks is a true freshman cornerback from the 2024 recruiting class. Barr dove deeper into what he believes makes the Bearcats an attractive choice in his recruitment.
“Cincinnati is an attractive choice because of just the coaches and the development in the weight room; they do both but set their players up for success. I definitely connected the most with my position coach, Fuqua. He’s a real down-to-earth guy and definitely an elite coach. This visit does a lot for me. The university is amazing, along with an amazing football team. They set their players up for success.”
Story by Caleb Sisk*
