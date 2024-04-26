2026 Quarterback Anthony Coellner Recaps Cincinnati Bearcats Visit
TUNNEL HILL — The Cincinnati Bearcats recently had a talented 2026 quarterback on campus for a visit. His name is Anthony Coellner.
Coellner is from Carmel High School in Carmel, Indiana and currently unranked.
“It went great,” Coellner stated to Bearcats Talk. “It was cool to meet Coach Satt, and Coach Canada for the first time as well as continuing to build a relationship with Coach Thomas. I was with Coach Thomas and Coach Canada for the most part and got the chance to talk some ball with them. We also got to talk about their offense and how they coach their quarterbacks.”
The quarterback went into detail about what stood out to him.
“Something that really stood out to me was how connected the coaching staff was. Coach Satt is building something special at Cincinnati and it really feels like everyone is bought in. They are looking for an athletic quarterback that is mobile and makes good decisions, and I believe that I fit that very well.”
