2026 Tight End Cole Albers Recaps Cincinnati Bearcats Visit
TUNNEL HILL — Cincinnati has been targeting many 2026 targets but not all of them are 6-foot-8! That's the case with Cole Albers.
Albers is a 6-8, 230-pound unranked tight end from Minster High School in Minster, Ohio and he recently took a visit to Cincinnati.
“It was a very good visit, fast-paced and high energy,” Albers stated to Bearcats Talk. “Nice, well-kept facilities, right in the heart of campus with plans for some amazing new facilities coming soon too.”
He dove into some things he noticed from his first visit with the Bearcats.
“Being a sophomore, this was just my first visit here, so not a ton of notes were taken. Mostly just wanted to get a feel for what the facilities were like, how they operate in practice, how they utilize the tight end position, and generally getting to meet coaches and staff to start to build relationships.”
He connected with his position coach (Josh Stepp).
“Coach Stepp is who I connected with for sure. Smart, high-energy guy, that shoots you straight. The film session was fast-paced, rapid-fire, and to the point. He has high expectation levels and the guys in the tight end room respond to it.”
The talented tight end believes Nippert Stadium is something unique for the Bearcats.
“Nippert Stadium is right in the heart of campus, with the traffic of students going by on just a normal Monday… I can imagine what game days are like there. But what made the biggest impact on me was just the pace at which they worked. Efficient, fast-paced, high energy, no wasted reps, I like that.”
Albers got a deep look into how the tight ends operate.
“What stood out the most to me is just how involved the tight ends are. How often there are multiple guys from that TE room utilized in the offense & special teams? Not just used as an extra lineman, but as first, a second, or third option in many concepts, but can also be that extra blocker. They seem to be a very integral part of what they do.”
He has high hopes to visit again and be able to work with Stepp.
“Yes, I plan to be back this summer for one of the camp dates to get an opportunity to work with Coach Stepp on the field.”
Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Make sure you bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You may also like:
Cincinnati Bearcats 2024 Spring Game Top Performers
2025 Three-Star CB James Finley Recaps Visit To Cincinnati
2025 Offensive Lineman Baylor Wilkin Recaps Cincinnati Visit
Cincinnati Linebacker Announces Transfer Portal Entry During Spring Game
Look: Jason Kelce, Sauce Gardner at 2024 Cincinnati Football Spring Game
Three-Star 2025 Cincinnati Commit Jermaine Jones: 'I Was Made To Be A Bearcat'
Cincinnati Gets Commitment From Three Star 2025 Cornerback Jermaine Jones
Cincinnati Wing Rayvon Griffith Announces Return to Cincinnati For 2024-25 Season
Watch: Travis, Jason Kelce Graduate From UC to Close New Heights Event
Cincinnati Bearcats Quarterback Brendan Sorsby Makes Spring Riser List
Bearcats Commit Kolin Wilson Details Decision
Report: Northern Kentucky Transfer Puts Cincinnati in Final Five Schools
Watch: Jason Kelce Surprise Reveal at WWE's Wrestlemania
Pair of Key Bearcats Players Announce Their Returns For 2024-25 Season
2025 Three-Star Cornerback Joshua Patterson Dives Deep Into Cincinnati Bearcats Visit
Look: Bearcats Forward Announces His Return to Cincinnati For 2024-25 Season
Look: Aziz Bandaogo Announces Future Plans With Cincinnati Involved
Four-Star Running Back Kory Amachree Talks Cincinnati Offer
Cincinnati Forward Viktor Lakhin Entering Transfer Portal
Look: Edgerrin James Confirms Jizzle James is Returning to Cincinnati for Sophomore Season
Watch: Brady Drogosh Picks Off Pass at Linebacker, Spring Game Updates
2026 Offensive Lineman Landry Brede Breaks Down Cincinnati Bearcats Visits
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats