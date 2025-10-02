Iowa State vs. Cincinnati Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 6
The best team in the Big 12 might be in danger this weekend. No. 14 Iowa State is a perfect 5-0 on the year and will enter its Saturday matchup with Cincinnati as a 1.5-point underdog at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Iowa State blew out Arizona as a 6.5-point favorite in its last game. While that was one of its more convincing wins this season, injuries on the defensive end could impact their Week 6 performance. The Bearcats are riding a three-game winning streak, but haven’t faced a team nearly this good in 2025.
Here’s our full breakdown for this matchup.
Iowa State vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Iowa State: +1.5 (-108)
- Cincinnati: -1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Iowa State: +104
- Cincinnati: -125
Total: 53.5 (Over -114/Under -106)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Iowa State vs. Cincinnati How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 4
- Game Time: 12 PM EST
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Iowa State Record: 5-0
- Cincinnati Record: 3-1
Iowa State vs. Cincinnati Key Players to Watch
Iowa State
Rocco Becht: Becht hasn’t let the Cyclones down yet this season and is the driving force behind their offense. He’s thrown for 1,103 yards and seven touchdowns with two picks while also contributing five rushing touchdowns. He failed to throw for a touchdown for the first time this season last week, but notched three scores on the ground. Becht’s ability to sustain drives and finish games in the clutch is a major plus for Iowa State.
Cincinnati
Brendan Sorsby: Sorsby does a lot of the same things Becht does. The Bearcats quarterback has tallied 1,043 passing yards and 10 passing touchdowns with just one pick so far this season. He’s also Cincinnati’s leading rusher with 227 yards and four scores on the ground. He struggled tremendously against Nebraska and can’t afford to throw for less than 70 yards for a second time this season if the Bearcats are going to win.
Iowa State vs. Cincinnati Prediction and Pick
Iowa State held its opponent under 17 points for a fourth consecutive game in Week 5 en route to a 39-14 victory. The Cyclones did lose star defensive back Jeremian Cooper to a season-ending knee injury down the stretch in that contest, though.
The Cyclones will have to regroup and rally to replace one of their most important players in coverage, but can still lean on a talented group led by Jontez Wiliams. The Cyclones have faced more than one capable offense this season but are giving up one passing touchdown and less than 200 passing yards per contest. Their defense can remain formidable against Cincinnati.
Iowa State is a perfect 2-0 in the all-time series and boasts a 2-0 record against the spread in those matchups. I expect more of the same this weekend
PICK: Iowa State moneyline (+104 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
