'Ain't Gonna Pay Any Damn Mind To It' - Wes Miller, Bearcats Focused on Improving to End Three-Game Losing Streak
CINCINNATI — Wes Miller and the Bearcats are keeping blinders on amidst UC's first three-game losing streak this season. Cincinnati added another loss 68-48 against Baylor, while also suffering the worst conference loss by margin since the program entered the Big 12.
Cincinnati shot 34.7% and was outrebounded 29-27 on Tuesday night.
"I guess you do have two choices," UC head coach Wes Miller said about criticism during this stretch. "You can either deal with it the right way, which is to pay it absolutely no mind and focus on what we got to do, or you can handle it the wrong way and let it affect you. I can tell you what we're going to do. I'll tell everybody. You can say as many bad things as you want about our team and our players and our coaches as you want on social media, I ain't gonna listen to it. I got no time for it.
"We're a good team. We've been a good team. We will be a good team. So we're gonna get back to work on doing all the things we have to do to get back on track. We're gonna handle that part the right way. We ain't gonna pay any damn mind to it. That's very difficult for young people in 2024 with the cell phones and all that stuff but I got a really tough group of kids I got a high-character group of kids. I got no worries about that."
The sky can feel like it's falling in a slide like this, but Cincinnati has plenty of time to get back on track. A win against No. 11 Kansas on Saturday would have an Undertaker-rising-from-the-coffin impact.
Cincinnati is a narrow matchup predictor underdog to lose that contest (Kansas wins 55.6% of the time according to ESPN). It would leave them as the only 0-4 team in conference play at the final buzzer.
"I have a lot of faith in this team, and I think we're a really good team, and has never changed in my mindset, whatsoever," Dan Skillings said after his 18-point outing. "I love this team, and I'm going to keep loving this team, and I have a lot of faith that we're going to get back to practice, and we're going to bring the positivity, we're going to bring energy, and we're going to keep doing what we're working on because, at the end of the road, we're going to look back at this stretch, and be glad we went through it to make us better and make us go harder.
"And remember, never be too high on your highs and never be too low on your lows, just stay in the middle, and keep working because of how we work, and believe in each other. We're going to get what we want at the end."
Cincinnati is now down to No. 35 in the NCAA's NET rating—their lowest ranking of the season. The program is ranked outside the top 30 of every major CBB metric except for ESPN's Basketball Power Index (26th nationally).
Check out the full press conference posted by Bearcat Journal's Keegan Knickoson:
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
You may also like:
Cincinnati Boosts Rushing Attack With Wisconsin Transfer Running Back Tawee Walker
Report: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Adds Middle Tennessee State Transfer Safety Xavier Williams
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Falls Out of Latest AP Poll
ESPN Names Scott Satterfield to Way-Too-Early Coaching Hot Seat List
Watch: Ivan Pace Jr. Makes Big Play Against Lions in Regular-Season Finale
Cincinnati Adds Commitment From Virginia Tech Edge Rusher C.J. McCray
Watch: Alec Pierce Catches Deep Touchdown on Final Day of NFL Regular Season
Cincinnati Bearcats Football Lands New Mexico Transfer Safety Tayden Barnes Entering Weekend
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Promotes Assistant Coach Cort Braswell to Assistant Defensive Coordinator Role
Pinging The Portal: Tennessee Cornerback Christian Harrison Visiting Cincinnati Bearcats Football
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Falls 70-67 Against Kansas State to Open Big 12 Action
'Imagining Myself In These Situations' - Simas Lukošius Discusses Clutch-Shooting Origins
Look: Cincinnati Offers Oregon Edge Rusher Emar'rion Winston in Transfer Portal
Look: Cincinnati Rises to No. 16 in AP Poll Despite Zero-Game Week
Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's Non-Conference Closing Victory Over Grambling State
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Destroys Grambling State to Close Non-Conference Play
Watch: Jerome Ford Scores Touchdown in Cincinnati, Salutes Bearcats With Celebration
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Wearing Alternate Uniforms Against Dayton
Report: Cincinnati Hiring LSU's Eddie Hicks as Cornerbacks Coach
Report: Cincinnati Adds Safeties Coach From FCS Ranks in Samford's Adam Braithwaite
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk