Cincinnati Adds Commitment From Virginia Tech Edge Rusher C.J. McCray
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats added some edge-rushing talent in the transfer portal on Sunday. Virginia Tech edge rusher C.J. McCray is rolling with Cincinnati for his final season of eligibility.
The 6-4, 251-pound talent lost his role in 2024 after four seasons with the Hokies. McCray played just 64 defensive snaps across six games to cap his career and amassed a 51.8 PFF grade. The veteran has 5.5 career sacks on 675 defensive snaps.
He is Cincinnati's second addition along the edge, joining Old Dominion's Jaylon White-McClain. Both should compete for the top edge rushing spots with Mikah Coleman, Marquaze Parker and more.
