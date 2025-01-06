All Bearcats

Cincinnati Adds Commitment From Virginia Tech Edge Rusher C.J. McCray

The Bearcats' second edge addition this cycle.

Russ Heltman

Oct 17, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies defensive lineman C.J. McCray (56) runs onto the field before paying against the Boston College Eagles at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies defensive lineman C.J. McCray (56) runs onto the field before paying against the Boston College Eagles at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats added some edge-rushing talent in the transfer portal on Sunday. Virginia Tech edge rusher C.J. McCray is rolling with Cincinnati for his final season of eligibility.

The 6-4, 251-pound talent lost his role in 2024 after four seasons with the Hokies. McCray played just 64 defensive snaps across six games to cap his career and amassed a 51.8 PFF grade. The veteran has 5.5 career sacks on 675 defensive snaps.

He is Cincinnati's second addition along the edge, joining Old Dominion's Jaylon White-McClain. Both should compete for the top edge rushing spots with Mikah Coleman, Marquaze Parker and more.

C.J. McCray
C.J. McCray / C.J. McCray on X

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

You may also like:

Pinging The Portal: Tennessee Cornerback Christian Harrison Visiting Cincinnati Bearcats Football

Pinging The Portal: Cincinnati Bringing In Wisconsin Running Back Tawee Walker For Visit

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Falls 70-67 Against Kansas State to Open Big 12 Action

'Imagining Myself In These Situations' - Simas Lukošius Discusses Clutch-Shooting Origins

Look: Cincinnati Offers Oregon Edge Rusher Emar'rion Winston in Transfer Portal

Look: Cincinnati Rises to No. 16 in AP Poll Despite Zero-Game Week

Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's Non-Conference Closing Victory Over Grambling State

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Destroys Grambling State to Close Non-Conference Play

Watch: Jerome Ford Scores Touchdown in Cincinnati, Salutes Bearcats With Celebration

Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Wearing Alternate Uniforms Against Dayton

Report: Cincinnati Hiring LSU's Eddie Hicks as Cornerbacks Coach

Report: Cincinnati Adds Safeties Coach From FCS Ranks in Samford's Adam Braithwaite

Watch: Josh Whyle Scores First Touchdown of 2024 NFL Season

Look: Cincinnati Lands Transfer Commitment From Colorado State Wide Receiver

Look: Cincinnati AD John Cunningham Buys Round of Drinks For UC Fans Following Crosstown Shootout Win

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Survives Bad Shooting Day in 68-65 Win Over Xavier

Cincinnati Lands Third Transfer of 2024 Winter Cycle in Old Dominion's Jaylon White

Joe Royer Returning to Cincinnati For 2025 Season

Report: Scott Satterfield Replacing Kerry Coombs as Cornerbacks/Special Teams Coach

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Football