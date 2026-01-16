Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Home Betting Underdogs Against No. 2 Iowa State

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are betting underdogs against the No. 2 team in the nation on Saturday. UC hoops enters its latest matchup against Iowa State as 6.5-point underdogs among the consensus betting lines, and the point total is set at 139.5.

On the season, Cincinnati is 9-8 straight up and 7-10 against the spread, while Iowa State is 16-1 SU and 9-8 ATS. Overs are not hitting in UC games this season on top of them being 0-7 SU as underdogs.

The combination of their great defense and bad offense has them 3-13-1 to the over on the campaign. Each of the program's last seven games has hit the under. Head coach Wes Miller isn't worried about any of that, he is just happy to see his guys get a reward for their hard work after pulling away from another potential late-game collapse in the 77-68 win over Colorado.

“I'm really pleased that they got to feel the results as players," Miller said about his team's win. "At 42 years old, having been through 20-some college basketball seasons, I know that if you just keep doing the right things every day, and you keep coming to work every day, you stay together, and you have the right mentality, I know results will find us. I know that. I've experienced it enough, but it's like telling everybody out here that has children, which I don't. I think you can relate to it when you see your players, or if you have kids, and you see them do all the things you're asking them to do on a day-to-day basis, to get better.

"You want them to get the reward, right? You want them to go, 'Okay, yeah, I did everything I'm supposed to be doing, now I get to go, okay, I got some reward for that.' That hadn't been easy. And so, I am pleased for them that they got to feel a result again. They've maintained the right approach for the most part, day after day, and if they keep doing that, they're going to get more results.”

The ISU contest tips off tomorrow at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock.

