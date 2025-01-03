All Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats Slight Home Betting Favorites Against Arizona

Tied for the shortest line this season as of this writing.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Aziz Bandaogo (55) attempts to make a save in the first half of the NCAA basketball game against the Grambling State Tigers at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024.
Cincinnati Bearcats forward Aziz Bandaogo (55) attempts to make a save in the first half of the NCAA basketball game against the Grambling State Tigers at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. / Albert Cesare / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — UC is looking at its shortest betting spread of the season on Saturday. The Bearcats are 3.5-point betting favorites over Arizona as of this writing. The point total is set at 147.5 points.

UC has been favored in every game it's played this season and this marks a tie with Dayton for the lowest spread they've had to cover yet against an Arizona team rated higher than them in the NET and on KenPom.

The Bearcats are now 6-6 against the spread this season after the Kansas State loss and 10-2 straight up, while AU is 5-7 ATS and 7-5 straight up on the campaign. It's a something's gotta give situation with the point total. Cincinnati is 2-10 to the over this season, while AU games are 7-5 to the over with their high-powered offense.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

You may also like:

Pinging The Portal: Tennessee Cornerback Christian Harrison Visiting Cincinnati Bearcats Football

Pinging The Portal: Cincinnati Bringing In Wisconsin Running Back Tawee Walker For Visit

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Falls 70-67 Against Kansas State to Open Big 12 Action

'Imagining Myself In These Situations' - Simas Lukošius Discusses Clutch-Shooting Origins

Look: Cincinnati Offers Oregon Edge Rusher Emar'rion Winston in Transfer Portal

Look: Cincinnati Rises to No. 16 in AP Poll Despite Zero-Game Week

Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's Non-Conference Closing Victory Over Grambling State

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Destroys Grambling State to Close Non-Conference Play

Watch: Jerome Ford Scores Touchdown in Cincinnati, Salutes Bearcats With Celebration

Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Wearing Alternate Uniforms Against Dayton

Report: Cincinnati Hiring LSU's Eddie Hicks as Cornerbacks Coach

Report: Cincinnati Adds Safeties Coach From FCS Ranks in Samford's Adam Braithwaite

Watch: Josh Whyle Scores First Touchdown of 2024 NFL Season

Look: Cincinnati Lands Transfer Commitment From Colorado State Wide Receiver

Look: Cincinnati AD John Cunningham Buys Round of Drinks For UC Fans Following Crosstown Shootout Win

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Survives Bad Shooting Day in 68-65 Win Over Xavier

Cincinnati Lands Third Transfer of 2024 Winter Cycle in Old Dominion's Jaylon White

Joe Royer Returning to Cincinnati For 2025 Season

Report: Scott Satterfield Replacing Kerry Coombs as Cornerbacks/Special Teams Coach

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Basketball