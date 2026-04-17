Jerrod Calhoun Has One Goal In Mind For Next Season

The Cincinnati Bearcats have slowly moved away from the strength they once held in the NCAA Tournament. Having not made the Big Dance since Mick Cronin in 2019, the expectations have slowly ebbed away year after year.

Jerrod Calhoun is here to change that.

The former Bob Huggins assistant has cut out a stellar career already as a head coach. Leading successful tenures at Fairmont State, Youngstown State, and, most recently, Utah State.

While those accomplishments prove Calhoun is a rising star in the coaching game, moving up to a conference like the Big 12 is a gargantuan step, meaning Calhoun’s first few months navigating this type of collegiate scene are vital.

“You Have To Capture Momentum”

Cincinnati head coach Jerrod Calhoun speaks during a press conference announcing him as the head men's basketball coach at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Calhoun’s first hurdle has been managing the fluid transfer portal, which has seen the Bearcats reel in six transfers as of writing, led by four stars Eric Mahaffey (small forward), Riley Allenspach (center), Tyler Tejada (power forward), and Myles Colvin (small forward).

“You have to capture momentum. I think you have to do it right away. I think the portal allows you to do that,” quotes Calhoun on Jon Rothstein’s “Inside College Basketball Now” podcast.

“It's very, very important. If you want to, get this thing off the ground and running. The next two weeks are going to be paramount. You can't miss on guys, and, if you can get it back right away, the momentum can carry you to some great places. And I certainly think the plan is to do that, and I think we will,” finished Calhoun.

Getting The Bearcats To The Postseason Is A Must

Since Cronin left the program, Cincinnati has made zero major postseason appearances.

Calhoun, meanwhile, has been to the NCAA Tournament twice in the last two years with Utah State. Last season included a trip to the round of 32 against the Arizona Wildcats, which ended in a 78-66 loss. He's turning over every stone to put this first team in at least the same position USU has gotten to recently, revealing on his radio show Thursday that he's sleeping three hours a night right now, all at UC basketball's facility.

While every coach is offered their fair share of year one bumps and bruises, Calhoun has seemed adamant that getting the Bearcats back to the NCAA Tournament is his year one goal, and his transfer portal additions so far are adding to his chances of getting Cincinnati back to where he feels they belong.

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