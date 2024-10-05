Jon Rothstein Pegs Bearcats as 'Team on the Rise,' Expects Cincinnati to Make NCAA Tournament
CINCINNATI — Are the Bearcats on the rise?
Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports believes Wes Miller and the Bearcats will make the NCAA Tournament this season for the first time since 2019.
"The Bearcats return 75.6 percent of their scoring from last year’s team that won 22 games and was firmly in the bubble picture for the majority of the 2023-24 season," Rothstein wrote. "Wes Miller also added reinforcements through the transfer portal in Dillon Mitchell (Texas), Connor Hickman (Bradley), and Arrinten Page (USC). Cincinnati is primed to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019, which was Mick Cronin’s final year with the Bearcats before he left for UCLA."
Making the NCAA Tournament would be huge for a program entering his second season in the Big 12. It also feels like a realistic expectation, given the talent that is on this team.
The Bearcats were one of five teams that made Rothstein's list of teams on the rise. St. John's, Wake Forest, Rutgers and Ole Miss were the other four. Check out his entire article here.
