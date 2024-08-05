All Bearcats

Tyler Betsey Dives Into Process of Becoming a Cincinnati Bearcat

He's one of Cincinnati highest-rated recruits ever.

Russ Heltman

St. Thomas More junior forward Tyler Betsey watches during the game between the Memphis Tigers and Houston Cougars at FedExForum in Memphis on March 5, 2023.
St. Thomas More junior forward Tyler Betsey watches during the game between the Memphis Tigers and Houston Cougars at FedExForum in Memphis on March 5, 2023. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — New Cincinnati forward Tyler Betsey is the fourth-highest-rated player the Bearcats basketball program has ever signed (in the 247Sports era) and he dove into how committed the program was to landing him.

Betsey is the 47th-ranked player in the Class of 2024.

"A wildcard, really no one thought that I was going there except for the people in my circle," Betsey said. "Cincinnati is right there with those (elite) teams. (Assistant coach Chad) Dollar was in Connecticut like three times a week. I know he got family, got kids. He got the team, so he's spending all this time on me. I just knew I had to come."

Keeping Betsey away from UConn and other big-time programs has been the best recruiting win yet for this coaching staff. He could be a big piece of returning Cincinnati March Madness glory this decade.

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

