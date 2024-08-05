Tyler Betsey Dives Into Process of Becoming a Cincinnati Bearcat
CINCINNATI — New Cincinnati forward Tyler Betsey is the fourth-highest-rated player the Bearcats basketball program has ever signed (in the 247Sports era) and he dove into how committed the program was to landing him.
Betsey is the 47th-ranked player in the Class of 2024.
"A wildcard, really no one thought that I was going there except for the people in my circle," Betsey said. "Cincinnati is right there with those (elite) teams. (Assistant coach Chad) Dollar was in Connecticut like three times a week. I know he got family, got kids. He got the team, so he's spending all this time on me. I just knew I had to come."
Keeping Betsey away from UConn and other big-time programs has been the best recruiting win yet for this coaching staff. He could be a big piece of returning Cincinnati March Madness glory this decade.
