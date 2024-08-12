Takeaways From Cincinnati Football's First Fall Camp Scrimmage
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati football was in full action on Saturday during their first scrimmage of the 2024 fall camp. Let's dive into a few takeaways as the season approaches in less than three weeks.
Joe Royer Looks Ready
Cincinnati's offense could get way more impact out of the tight end position with Joe Royer, Joey Beljan, and more at that spot now. Royer was the standout player on the field Saturday. He took a short dump off more than 40 yards for a score and scored a 40-plus yard deep ball touchdown on a pass from Brendan Sorsby.
The 6-5, 260-pound force has only played 85 career snaps in college for various reasons over the past three years, but he looks completely healthy and in top-tier shape to impact the offense in a few weeks.
If Cincinnati can make him dangerous at all three levels of the field, their offense gets an added wrinkle it didn't have in Scott Satterfield's first season.
Quarterbacks Steady
Sorsby and Brady Lichtenberg were both solid on Saturday as the quarterback battle continues playing out. I didn't see anything that widely separated one from the other. Both made some big-time throws, both made some mistakes.
All in all, Lichtenberg looks more refined as a passer than he did in 2023 and it's keeping him in the mix heading into mid-August. He probably had the pass of the day on a threaded ball to slot wide receiver Aaron Turner for a score.
Sorsby had some nice throws as well and boasts the more dangerous ability as a runner.
Right Tackles Battling It Out
Philip Wilder and Deondre Buford are going back and forth for the starting job at right tackle this summer. Buford got the nod last year after power conference experience at Kentucky, but he struggled mightily (47.7 PFF grade across 728 snaps), while Wilder thrived (72.6 PFF grade across 243 snaps).
Satterfield noted after the scrimmage that those two are having a good competition, and will allow Cincinnati to get their best five-man combination on the field for the 2024 season.
The situation highlights how much depth Cincinnati has on its offensive front as it tries to lean on that strength to bounce back and make a bowl game this winter.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You may also like:
Scott Satterfield Updates Dontay Corleone's Status, Bearcats Defensive Line Depth
Tyler Betsey Dives Into Process of Becoming a Cincinnati Bearcat
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Makes Top Schools For Three-Star 2025 Guard Cameron Wallace
Watch: Cincinnati Football Highlights From Opening Days at Camp Higher Ground
Look: Travis Kelce Named Top-10 Player in NFL Top 100
Look: Bearcats Reveal Uniform Combination For Opening Game Against Towson
Report: Cincinnati Football Facing Bowling Green As Final 2025 Non-Conference Opponent
Watch: Brendan Sorsby Laces Deep Ball to Xzavier Henderson
Cincinnati Reds Trade for Bearcats Alum Joey Wiemer in Deadline Deal With Milwaukee Brewers
Look: Sauce Gardner Ranked Outside NFL's 30 Best Players on NFL Top 100
Tyler McKinley Ready to Help Cincinnati Get Back to Dominance: 'UC is Known For Basketball'
Look: Cincinnati Football RB Corey Kiner Named to 2024 Maxwell Award Watchlist
Cincinnati Notches Commitment From Three-Star 2025 Wide Receiver Giyahni Kontosis
Watch: Tyler Scott Turning Heads at Chicago Bears Training Camp
Former Cincinnati Bearcats Great Ivan Pace Jr. Ranks Himself Among Top Linebackers in NFL
Report: Battle For The Victory Bell Rivalry Coming to an End
Look: Nasty Nati Roster Finalized Ahead of TBT 2024
Report: Cincinnati Schedules Multi-Team Event As Non-Conference Schedule Starts Finalizing
Cincinnati Forward Dillon Mitchell Dives Into Transfer Decision: 'Just About Being With The Right People'
Watch: Bearcats Gameplay in EA College Football 25
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats