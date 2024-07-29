All Bearcats

Tyler McKinley Ready to Help Cincinnati Get Back to Dominance: 'UC is Known For Basketball'

The Bearcats are bringing in a big-time freshman class.

Russ Heltman

Middletown junior Dae'Shaun Showes guards Winton Woods senior Tyler McKinley during Middletown's 46-39 win over Winton Woods in an OHSAA Division I boys basketball sectional final March 1, 2024 at Princeton High School.
Middletown junior Dae'Shaun Showes guards Winton Woods senior Tyler McKinley during Middletown's 46-39 win over Winton Woods in an OHSAA Division I boys basketball sectional final March 1, 2024 at Princeton High School. / James Weber/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Wes Miller and the Bearcats get a new batch of freshmen into the program this fall, including four-star 2024 talent Tyler McKinley.

The top-75 player broke down what sold him on Cincinnati as he gets ready to cement Wes Miller's best recruiting class yet with Tyler Betsey.

"I wasn't really familiar with Coach Miller, but when he came to Cincinnati he was a good guy and you could just tell all his intentions were pure," McKinley said. "He just always came to me and my family with open arms. I was always a Bearcat even before I committed."

The hometown hero forward is excited to bring this program back to national prominence.

"UC is known for basketball, Final Four," McKinley said. "We just got that different type of aura about us and when you think about Bearcats you think about basketball. We are going to bring that impact and energy to the city."

Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You may also like:

Look: Nasty Nati Roster Finalized Ahead of TBT 2024

Report: Cincinnati Schedules Multi-Team Event As Non-Conference Schedule Starts Finalizing

Cincinnati Forward Dillon Mitchell Dives Into Transfer Decision: 'Just About Being With The Right People'

Watch: Bearcats Gameplay in EA College Football 25

Watch: Cincinnati Bearcats Touchdown in EA Sports College Football 25

Report: Cincinnati Finalizes November Game Date With Georgia Tech

Cincinnati Loses Commitment From Three-Star Local Linebacker Paul Nelson

Cincinnati Football Lands Commitment From 2025 Offensive Tackle Jahari Medlock

Look: UC Basketball Players Help With Wes Miller's Youth Camp

Report: Cincinnati Opening 2024-25 Season Against Arkansas Pine-Bluff

Cincinnati Makes Top-Six Schools For Three-Star 2025 Offensive Lineman Cameron Herron

Recruiting Roundup: Offers Start Surfacing From Latest Official Visit Weekend

Report: Big 12 Exploring Selling Conference Naming Rights

Watch: Luke Kandra, Jillian Hayes Throw Out First Pitch at Reds Game

Look: Jason, Travis Kelce Invest in Garage Beer Brand

Cincinnati Lands Commitment From Local Three-Star 2025 LB Paul Nelson

2026 Five-Star TE Brock Harris Discusses Unofficial Visit to Cincinnati

Four-Star 2025 Wide Receiver Mikkel Skinner Commits to Cincinnati

Report: John Newman III Works Out For Washington Wizards

Three-Star 2025 Linebacker CJ Crite Commits to Cincinnati Football

Report: Cincinnati Assistant Jake Thelen Accepts Cov Cath High School Head Coaching Role

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats

Published |Modified
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Basketball