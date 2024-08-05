Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Makes Top Schools For Three-Star 2025 Guard Cameron Wallace
CINCINNATI — Time for another Recruiting Roundup as Cincinnati basketball and football stay busy. We start with three-star 2025 guard Cameron Wallace out of Westtown School (Pennsylvania) placing Cincinnati in his top three schools with Texas A&M and Temple.
According to 247Sports, Wallace is the 187th-ranked player nationally and the 23rd-best combo guard.
The 6-5, 170-pound guard had seven offers before cutting his schools down.
Next, we have an offer for 2027 forward Jaylen Mercer out of Winton Woods (Ohio).
This is his first Division I basketball offer as he profiles as a major football player on the edge of Winton Woods's defense. There are no major 2027 basketball rankings
We roll to a 2026 basketball offer for unranked Upper Arlington (Ohio) forward Alex Smith.
The 6-8, 195-pound forward is up to nine offers from schools like Nebraska and Ohio State.
The Recruiting Roundup ends with an offer to three-star 2025 linebacker Joel Lowenberg out of Baylor School (Tennessee).
According to 247Sports, Lowenberg is the 158th-ranked linebacker nationally and the 42nd-best player in Tennessee.
The Bearcats are his first power conference offer after committing to Middle Tennessee State in June. Cincinnati doesn't have a linebacker commitment in the 2025 class. Although, athlete Terrell Holcomb could be a linebacker with his frame.
Check out his highlights here.
