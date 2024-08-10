All Bearcats

Watch: Scott Satterfield, Tyson Veidt, Joe Royer And Jared Bartlett Discuss Cincinnati's Fall Camp Scrimmage

Both sides of the ball made plays on Saturday.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats players participate in drills during football practice, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Bearcats players participate in drills during football practice, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats' offense and defense made plays on both sides of the ball during Saturday's scrimmage, including the player of the day, Joe Royer, who caught multiple touchdowns.

Hear from him, head coach Scott Satterfield, defensive coordinator Tyson Veidt, and linebacker Jared Bartlett following the action at Nippert Stadium.

