NCAA Tournament Tracker: Cincinnati Firmly in Field as Calendar Turns to 2025
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati basketball is 0-1 in conference play, but the road loss to Kansas State didn't ding them much in the latest NCAA Tournament projections on The Bracket Matrix.
Cincinnati (10-2 overall) is a part of all 31 major brackets tracked on the site with an average seed sitting at 7.65. An eight-seed or higher would be a strong showing in Wes Miller's fourth season and could set them up for a nice run in March.
Cincinnati's résumé includes a 1-1 record in Quad One games, and a 1-1 record in Quad Two games. Getting above .500 on both fronts will make them a lock to crack the dance and likely a higher seed than currently projected.
The Bearcats are ranked 25th in the NET as of this writing. Check out all of the current projected top-eight seeds below:
