Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Additions Get Court Injunction Finalized, Eligible for 2026-27 Season

The Bearcats are getting two more talents on the 2026-27 basketball roster to complete Jerrod Calhoun's first basketball team. An Ohio judge granted a preliminary injunction for 15 players to be able to join college basketball teams for a fifth year of eligibility.

The Class of 2022 names, like MJ Collins, Kolby King, and others are now able to play while the case plays out in regular court over the coming months.

"The Court GRANTS Plaintiffs' Motion for Preliminary Injunction as to Count One, Breach of Contract," The case language stated. "The Court has not seen sufficient evidence regarding Count Two, Violation of the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act, and will DENY Plaintiffs' Motion for Preliminary Injunction as to this claim. The Court GRANTS Plaintiffs' request for injunctive relief from Bylaw 12.6 and GRANTS Plaintiffs' request for injunctive relief from the requirements of the Transfer Portal. Players had no reason to enter the Transfer Portal if they believed they were not eligible to play; therefore, relief is granted for these Plaintiffs only.

"The Court's findings are based on the limited record presented to the Court. This is a Preliminary Injunction, not a final judgment. The Court sets this matter for a Case Management Conference on August 4, 2026, at 2:00 pm, at which time the Court shall issue a scheduling order."

Cincinnati had two roster spots left open in the event that Collins and King would be able to join the team. On3's Pete Nakos ran down the whole situation last month.

"Xavier’s Filip Borovicanin and Cincinnati’s MJ Collins are among 15 athletes who have filed a lawsuit against the NCAA in the wake of the NCAA approving an age-based eligibility model," Nakos wrote. "The suit seeks an injunction for 15 athletes in Ohio to play the 2026-27 college basketball season. The suit asks for the court to stop the NCAA from 'playing NCAA Division I basketball in the 2026-27 season on the basis that they have already competed in four seasons of competition.' The suit was filed by attorneys Darren Heitner and Ryan Downton.

"The age-based model calls for an athlete’s eligibility clock to begin upon initial full-time enrollment in college or at the beginning of the academic year following their 19th birthday, whichever occurs earlier. The Cabinet’s decision is not final until its meeting concludes on Wednesday. The age-based eligibility implementation will begin this summer. Recruits starting in 2027 are age-based only. Currently enrolled athletes with eligibility remaining after the 2025-26 academic year will be allowed to apply the age-based model or continue with the previous eligibility rules, whichever is most beneficial to that individual."

Cincinnati now has a full arsenal of talent to add to the 2026-27 roster.

Collins and King will likely be officially announced as part of the team in the coming days. Collins was Jerrod Calhoun's top scorer at Utah State last season, while King was a solid rotation weapon at the guard spot.

A 2026 All-Mountain West Second Team performer, Collins was an essential piece for Calhoun last season. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound wing was one of two Aggies to start all 36 games (30.7 minutes per outing). He led the team and ranked fourth in the Mountain West in scoring with 17.5 points per game while also averaging 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 48.7% shooting (36.1% from deep).

King just averaged 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game for USU last season, highlighted by a 46-of-117 mark from deep (39%). The 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard would slot into the back end of the rotation most likely and bring more strong experience to this group.

Check out what the projected final roster looks like from Bearcat Bunch and Collins official commitment post below:

MJ Collins on IG | MJ Collins

🏀 Cincinnati Bearcats '26-'27 Scholarship Sheet IF true seniors Kolby King & MJ Collins get an additional year of eligibility



🗒️ Big changes in this graphic as 5 in 5 is passed, there could be an error here but I am pretty sure all the current seniors have 2 years remaining now pic.twitter.com/BV2DDAsbhA — The Bearcat Bunch (@bearcatbunch) June 24, 2026

A judge has granted these 15 athletes in Ohio their injunction, permitting them an additional year of eligibility. The case was filed in the wake of the new age-based, 5-year policy.



The injunction also grants the players an ability to transfer now outside of the portal window. https://t.co/jUjgea0hRT pic.twitter.com/hf3PErnaq9 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 9, 2026

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