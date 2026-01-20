Weekly NET: Cincinnati Trending Right Way, Ton Of Work Ahead For NCAA Tournament Berth

CINCINNATI — A 2-0 week in the Big 12 has injected some slight rays of light into one of the darkest Cincinnati Bearcats basketball seasons this century. Cincinnati is up to No. 69 in the latest NET Rankings, the program's highest mark of the season so far.

It was powered by strong showings against Colorado, 77-68, and then No. 2-ranked Iowa State, 79-70. UC is now 2-3 in the Big 12, and the 11th-highest ranked Big 12 outfit in the NET.

That metric currently has eight Big 12 teams projected to get in the 2026 NCAA Tournament, leaving Cincinnati on the outside looking in for the next few weeks. Stacking more Quad 1 and 2 wins like they did last week will change that fortune.

“It means a lot," Day Day Thomas said about the best win of his three years at UC over Iowa State. "Me and this guy (Wes Miller) right here, we have been through a lot. So, we will enjoy it today and get back to work tomorrow. It meant a lot to me to get this win.”

UC likely has to finish 14-4 in the Big 12 to have a strong case at making the NCAA Tournament. Beating No. 1 Arizona on Wednesday could slot that down to just 13-5 and leave them with a lot more breathing room for two more possible losses as opposed to not having what would be the best win in the country so far at 2-4 instead of 3-3.

Team Rankings has a flawed projection system that currently gives Cincinnati a 13% chance to make the NCAA Tournament. They have 12 more Quad 1/2 chances to prove themselves the rest of the season (1-7 in those games so far).

Wes Miller's team just needs to take it game-by-game with their backs still against the wall, thanks to five losses ahead of Big 12 play.

