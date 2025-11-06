Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Massive Betting Favorites In Second-Ever Meeting With Georgia State
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats basketball team is a massive betting favorite on Friday night as they get ready to face the Georgia State Panthers inside Fifth Third Arena. UC is a 25.5-point favorite with a 150 point total.
The Bearcats won and easily covered the 22.5-point spread in Monday's season opener against Western Carolina 94-63. Georgia State may be even worse than projected to start this season after losing SU and ATS to Eastern Michigan 71-49 despite being just a 3.5-point underdog. They enter the game ranked 325th on KenPom.
UC is 1-0 in the all-time series, notching a 68-53 victory as a No. 2 seed in the opening round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament.
Wes Miller is ready to see his team keep growing after a big, but uneven, win against WCU.
“I think that it's good to get the first one under your belt,” Miller said after the win on Monday. “We played two exhibition games on the road in front of other fans, so it was really nice to get out to Fifth Third in front of our fans. I want to really thank the people who came out and supported us tonight. There are some positive things we can take from the game. I’m happy with 20 assists. I think we have a lot of guys who can make plays with the basketball, can score the basketball, and can make good decisions. But with 15 turnovers, I think the decision-making can keep getting better.”
The game tips off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
