Cincinnati Bearcats Football Moderate Betting Favorites Against Arizona
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football team is back in the betting favorite role this week, fresh off its bye against Arizona. UC is a 4.5-point favorite as of this writing with a point total set at 56.5.
Cincinnati enters this game with a strong 7-2 straight-up record and a 6-3 mark against the spread. Arizona is 6-3 overall and 5-4 against the spread as they try to spoil UC's hopes of making the 2025 Big 12 Championship game.
The two schools have never faced one another on the football field.
Cincinnati needs this win to keep pace atop the Big 12 standings, but could still be in position to win out and make the game with one loss. They'd need another loss from Utah to not lose that two-loss head-to-head tiebreaker.
"I told our team in the locker room we still have a lot to play for," UC head coach Satterfield said about his team's trajectory after last Saturday's loss to the Utes. "Everything to play for, quite honestly. This bye week comes at a good time for us. We've got some guys that are dinged up. Hopefully, we can get healed up next week and reset mentally and physically."
The game kicks off at noon ET on Saturday.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk