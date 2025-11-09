All Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats Football Moderate Betting Favorites Against Arizona

UC has never faced Arizona in football.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield stands with his team before taking the field before the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Bowling Green Falcons at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Sept. 6, 2025.
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield stands with his team before taking the field before the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Bowling Green Falcons at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Sept. 6, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football team is back in the betting favorite role this week, fresh off its bye against Arizona. UC is a 4.5-point favorite as of this writing with a point total set at 56.5.

Cincinnati enters this game with a strong 7-2 straight-up record and a 6-3 mark against the spread. Arizona is 6-3 overall and 5-4 against the spread as they try to spoil UC's hopes of making the 2025 Big 12 Championship game.

The two schools have never faced one another on the football field.

Cincinnati needs this win to keep pace atop the Big 12 standings, but could still be in position to win out and make the game with one loss. They'd need another loss from Utah to not lose that two-loss head-to-head tiebreaker.

"I told our team in the locker room we still have a lot to play for," UC head coach Satterfield said about his team's trajectory after last Saturday's loss to the Utes. "Everything to play for, quite honestly. This bye week comes at a good time for us. We've got some guys that are dinged up. Hopefully, we can get healed up next week and reset mentally and physically."

The game kicks off at noon ET on Saturday.

feed

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj

Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l

YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6

-----

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Betting