DraftKings Promo Code for Ravens vs. Steelers Week 18: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets
The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers clash Sunday in a winner-take-all AFC North showdown that will determine the division champion. New DraftKings users can capitalize on this high-stakes matchup with a compelling welcome offer that requires no DraftKings promo code. The bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets promotion is available for Jan. 5, giving new customers an excellent opportunity to wager on this crucial game while exploring the platform's sportsbook promos.
DraftKings promo code offer details for Ravens vs. Steelers
This DraftKings new-user promo provides an excellent introduction to sports betting without requiring any special code. No DraftKings promo code is needed to claim the bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets offer. New customers simply need to register, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place their first qualifying wager.
The promotion works straightforwardly for the Ravens-Steelers matchup. If your initial $5 bet on the game wins, DraftKings will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets, distributed as eight separate $25 bonus bets. For example, if you bet $5 on Baltimore to win the AFC North and the Ravens defeat Pittsburgh, you'll receive your original winnings plus the $200 in bonus bets.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $5 deposit required to activate the bonus token.
- Qualifying $5 wager must be placed to trigger the promotion.
- Bonus bets are issued as eight $25 credits within 72 hours of a winning bet.
- Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.
- The bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings from bonus bet wagers.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings promo for Ravens vs. Steelers
Claiming this promo code for DraftKings is simple and requires no special codes or complicated steps. Follow these instructions to secure your welcome bonus before the Ravens and Steelers kickoff:
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by clicking the promotional link and providing your personal information.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method such as PayPal or debit card.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 wager on any Ravens vs. Steelers betting market.
- If your bet wins, receive $200 in bonus bets plus your original winnings from the $5 wager.
New users can learn more about the platform's features and betting options by reading our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promotions
Beyond this welcome offer, DraftKings Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions for existing customers. These DraftKings promo codes and bonuses include profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event promotions. Current users can discover these opportunities by checking the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app, where new offers are frequently added throughout the week.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
- Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.