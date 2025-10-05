Cincinnati Bearcats Football Opens As Big Betting Favorite Over UCF
CINCINNATI — The UC Football team is going from a slight betting favorite to a big betting favorite this coming weekend in a home matchup against UCF. The Bearcats are 12.5-point betting favorites as of this writing, and the point total is set at 55.5.
Cincinnati is now 4-1 straight up and against the spread this season after the 38-30 win over Iowa State and faces a UCF squad 3-2 SU and 2-3 ATS. It's Cincinnati's largest FBS line to cover yet this season as a favorite.
A win would put Cincinnati one victory away from bowl eligibility for the first time in the Scott Satterfield era.
"It started with our offensive line, the way they were blocking and coming off the ball. It was our best running back game we've had this year with Tawee [Walker] and Evan [Pryor] just breaking tackles, and getting huge runs. Then, Brendan [Sorsby], with some timely throws, I thought, throughout the day. None bigger than the one late in the game to Caleb [Goodie], to push it to a two-score game. Obviously, that was huge for us on third down.
"Special teams played really well again today. You're knocking down field goals. We had two big kickoff returns, and then Max [Fletcher] pinning that ball on the one-inch line was phenomenal for our special teams effort today. The next one makes it even bigger. ‘Next week’ is what I told them in the locker room. So we'll celebrate this win and then move on to next week."
The game kicks off at noon ET on FS1.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
