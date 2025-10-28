Brendan Sorsby Highlights Journey To Big 12 Success At Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Brendan Sorsby has taken a step forward each season of his college career.
The Bearcats' top player and QB leader discussed his journey from a two-star recruit to Indiana, to Cincinnati, where he is now thriving as a top 10 candidate to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy entering the final stretch of the season.
"Yeah, I see what people are saying now about, you know, time flies, and it's pretty much gone in a blink of an eye," Sorsby said on Tuesday. "It feels like yesterday that I was that kid, still am that kid. I'm not a different person than I was, you know, because of the success.
"Continue to improve each day, and then it leads to success, not only in the program, but personally. And I think that's been a huge reason, was just the work that I put in the off season with the guys, and I think it's starting to show up for us as a team.
The dual-threat has combined his skills on the ground and through the air to notch 27 total touchdowns and just one turnover. He has the fourth-best turnover worthy play rate in the country as well, meaning Pro Football Focus isn't tracking many plays that even deem dangerous for the offense.
Dialing into the offense and knowing when to bail on a play have helped UC average about 40 points per game.
“That goes back to what we've been really harping on, taking what the defense gives us," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said on Tuesday. "If it's not there, then don't worry. Sometimes the defense wins, sometimes they play great defense. When that happens, let's go to the next play, because then the next play may be our play where we get the first down. That comes down to decision-making.
"Sorsby’s done a great job with his decisions, with our RPO games, decisions in the pass games, knowing when to run, knowing when to throw away one, to check one. Anytime your quarterback’s doing that well, you're going to have success, that's a big reason why we're sitting here 7-1.”
Cincinnati can stack another chip towards a Big 12 title jackpot by pulling an upset over Utah this weekend.
A game where Sorsby may have to maximize every scoring chance he gets.
