Cincinnati Bearcats Football's Analytics Climb Halts After Loss To Utah

The Bearcats dropped a bit following the 45-14 loss to Utah.

Russ Heltman

Nov 1, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) passes against the Utah Utes during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) passes against the Utah Utes during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football squad is in a bye week after losing to the Utah Utes 45-14 and nearly dropping out of the AP top 25. 

The result was enough to keep them out of the initial College Football Playoff rankings and dropped them down the national analytic metrics for the first time in nearly two months.

UC now checks in at No. 32 in the FBS on Bill Connelly's SP+ metric (23rd last week). Among others, Cincinnati is at No. 35 on ESPN's Football Power Index (26th last week) and 27th on Brian Fremeau's BCF rating metric (24th last week). It moves Cincinnati to an average ranking of 31.3 nationally (24.3 last week).

They still have everything left on the table to accomplish this season, from a Big 12 title all the way to a national championship dream. If they win out or go 2-1 with a win over BYU, then they will be basically guaranteed a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game.

"I told our team in the locker room we still have a lot to play for," UC head coach Satterfield said about his team's trajectory after Saturday's loss. "Everything to play for, quite honestly. This bye week comes at a good time for us. We've got some guys that are dinged up. Hopefully, we can get healed up next week and reset mentally and physically."

UC is back at it next Saturday at noon ET against Arizona.

Published
Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

