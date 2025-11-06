Cincinnati Bearcats Football's Analytics Climb Halts After Loss To Utah
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football squad is in a bye week after losing to the Utah Utes 45-14 and nearly dropping out of the AP top 25.
The result was enough to keep them out of the initial College Football Playoff rankings and dropped them down the national analytic metrics for the first time in nearly two months.
UC now checks in at No. 32 in the FBS on Bill Connelly's SP+ metric (23rd last week). Among others, Cincinnati is at No. 35 on ESPN's Football Power Index (26th last week) and 27th on Brian Fremeau's BCF rating metric (24th last week). It moves Cincinnati to an average ranking of 31.3 nationally (24.3 last week).
They still have everything left on the table to accomplish this season, from a Big 12 title all the way to a national championship dream. If they win out or go 2-1 with a win over BYU, then they will be basically guaranteed a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game.
"I told our team in the locker room we still have a lot to play for," UC head coach Satterfield said about his team's trajectory after Saturday's loss. "Everything to play for, quite honestly. This bye week comes at a good time for us. We've got some guys that are dinged up. Hopefully, we can get healed up next week and reset mentally and physically."
UC is back at it next Saturday at noon ET against Arizona.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk