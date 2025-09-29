Cincinnati Bearcats Football Team Wins Trio Of Big 12 Weekly Awards Following Kansas Triumph
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats had a trio of awards come their way from the Big 12 football coffers this week, including the second Offensive Player of the Week award this season for quarterback Brendan Sorsby (won for the Northwestern state performance).
He was the Bearcats' highest-graded offensive player by Pro Football Focus following the 37-34 win over Kansas. Sorsby posted 388 yards passing and two scores on 67% from the field, while adding 52 yards rushing on 13 carries.
Cincinnati also had kicker Stephen Rusnak pick up Special Teams Player of the Week and the whole protection unit won Offensive Line of the Week for allowing just one sack (it's only one allowed this season).
Rusnak has stayed perfect on every kick this season and went 3-of-3 on field goals Saturday, with a long of 43 yards.
It was a massive win for the trajectory of the program after Kansas whooped them 49-16 in 2023.
"I'm extremely proud of our guys," head coach Scott Satterfield said about the win over Kansas. "To come on the road in our first Big 12 game, and to get not just any victory, but this kind of victory in a back-and-forth game with both offenses in good rhythm is huge. I thought Antwan Peek knocking that ball out at the goal line was the play of the game. Brendan Sorsby played his butt off.
"He was running, throwing, and playing with poise and never hung his head. We also had four touchdowns called back, three on offense and one on special teams, and a couple of deep balls as well because of penalties. It says a lot about our guys. We're excited about celebrating this win for a few hours, and then it's time to move on to Iowa State."
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk