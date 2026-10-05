Cincinnati Football-Arizona Winners And Losers From 2026 Matchup

For the first time this season, this article is listing more losers than winners, as the Cincinnati Bearcats were blown out 34-7 by the Arizona Wildcats. Cincinnati’s first loss of the season churns their record to 4-1, moving their Big 12 record to 1-1.

Loser: Too Many Simple Mistakes

Oct 3, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Brandon Phelps (18) runs back to the bench after he scored a touchdown during the third quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A litany of examples could serve as evidence for this point; the most consistent are missed tackles. The Bearcats looked jet-lagged when attempting one-on-one attempts, a must for a conference game, and it's even made worse when going against a shifty backfield of Noah Fifita and a running back corps that tallied 221 yards.



Don’t think the Antwan Peek Jr. fumble tap out of bounds will go without mention. Ultimately, you wouldn’t have been wrong for originally thinking Peek made the right play, because so did I, but that play was a perfect encapsulation of Cincinnati’s night.

Winner: Not The Worst Third-Down Percentage

Oct 3, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback JC French IV (4) runs with the ball during the second quarter of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you couldn’t tell, it was a challenge to find a positive from Saturday night’s loss. On the season, Cincinnati holds the No. 43 third-down conversion rate at 43.4% third-down rate and performed at par on Saturday.

Loser: Soft Play Over The Middle

Oct 3, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) passes the ball during the second quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wildcats totaled 522 yards, and it started with play over the middle, with curls in the first few drives, then drawn-out runs through the gut. The Bearcats couldn’t stop being gashed vertically.

Loser: Red Zone Offense

Oct 3, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats linebacker Taye Brown (6) tackles Cincinnati Bearcats running back Cole Tabb (3) during the second quarter of the game at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Twice in the first half, the Bearcats had the ball inside the Arizona red zone, and twice they walked away with zero points. In the grand scheme of things, of course, Cincinnati lost by 27, so 14 more points may not have made the biggest difference, but the Bearcats still can’t let opportunities go to waste.

Final Thoughts

Oct 3, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield watches during the second quarter of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the past, this would serve as the game that would sign the beginning of a massive losing streak. That can not be the same this season if Scott Satterfield wants to stay favorable in the eyes of Cincinnati fans.

Following a bye week, up next will be a high-octane West Virginia team that will be able to get to the end zone at will; if Cincinnati can respond with a win, then this loss can be forgiven, and if not, fans may begin to fear the worst this season.

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