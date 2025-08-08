Desmond Ridder Tosses Touchdown Pass in Cincinnati Bengals Preseason Debut
CINCINNATI — Desmond Ridder performed adequately in his Bengals preseason debut on Thursday night. The UC legend passed for 91 yards and one touchdown on 9-of-16 through the air in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The highlight play came on a deep 48-yard pass completion to fellow former Bearcat Jamoi Mayes. His touchdown pass went to Tanner Hudson for 12 yards.
Ridder discussed what it's like to be back in Cincinnati last month.
"There were a lot of emotions," Ridder said about the moment he arrived in Cincinnati. "The place that brought me here, driving down I-71, just opening up down that hill, and seeing where you're going to be hopefully for this year and obviously years to come. It was a great feeling."
The UC great finished his career undefeated at home for the Bearcats (26-0) and was a part of the historic 2021 draft class as an Atlanta Falcons third-round pick.
Things haven't quite worked out yet entering his fourth NFL home, but he's focused on this opportunity.
"In here early, in here late," Ridder said about learning the offense. "Just trying to take in as much information I can, absorb as much information as I can, and go out there on the field and execute it."
Check out the big plays below:
