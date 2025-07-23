All Bearcats

Desmond Ridder Eager to 'Execute' NFL Chance With Cincinnati Bengals

The former Bearcat got to work on Wednesday.

Russ Heltman

Jul 23, 2025; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) warms up during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Field. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) warms up during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Field. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The NFL journey led Desmond Ridder back to Cincinnati for a shot with the Bengals this summer. UC's legendary former quarterback discussed the chance with the media on Wednesday.

He's playing behind a familiar quarterback in a very familiar city.

"There were a lot of emotions," Ridder said about the moment he arrived in Cincinnati. "The place that brought me here, driving down I-71, just opening up down that hill, and seeing where you're going to be hopefully for this year and obviously years to come. It was a great feeling."

Ridder shares a trainer with Bengals star passer Joe Burrow.

"This isn't my first time meeting Joe," Ridder noted. "We met before we had the same trainer. Just being around him, being in the building with him, seeing how he works in the meeting room, seeing how he works in practice. Like I told someone earlier, he just makes everyone around him better."

The UC great finished his career undefeated at home for the Bearcats (26-0) and was a part of the historic 2021 draft class as an Atlanta Falcons third-round pick.

Things haven't quite worked out yet entering his fourth NFL home, but he's focused on the moment.

"In here early, in here late," Ridder said about learning the offense this week. "Just trying to take in as much information I can, absorb as much information as I can, and go out there on the field and execute it."

Russ Heltman
Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals.

