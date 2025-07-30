Former Cincinnati Defensive Standout Signed to NFL Training Camp Roster
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats had another player make their way onto an NFL roster on Wednesday in former linebacker Jared Bartlett. Cincinnati's sack leader last season is signing a training camp deal with the Green Bay Packers in th early days of NFL camps.
Bartlett transferred to Cincinnati from West Virginia in the 2024 offseason and had a nice campaign in Clifton. He paced Cincinnati in total tackles (69), tackles for loss (11.5), and sacks (7.5). Bartlett earned All-Big 12 honorable mention from the league’s coaches.
All in all, he ranked second in the Big 12 in sacks and fourth in tackles for loss. In West Virginia, he played in 50 games. His overall career wrapped playing in 62 contests with 213 tackles and 32.5 tackles for loss. Bartlett was a great leader for Cincinnati and will try to emulate that in the pursuit of an NFL roster spot in Green Bay.
The Bearcats' only 2025 NFL Draft pick is also there with him in left tackle John Williams. The two can lean on each other throughout the process in pursuit of their dream on the field and off.
