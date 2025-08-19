New Bearcats WR Cyrus Allen Highlights Biggest Thing to Change From Time With Texas A&M
CINCINNATI — Finding the joy.
It can be hard to keep focused on what matters in the ever-changing landscape of college football, but new Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Cyrus Allen is aiming to do that in his final college season.
He discussed playing with joy as the thing he's looking forward to most this season. Allen discussed his struggles with that last season on the new Four Claps Podcast hosted by fellow teammates Jiquan Sanks and Kye Stokes.
"I'm just looking for production," Allen said. "That's my biggest thing. I just want to be productive this year. I just want to give it everything I've got for real. It doesn't really matter. Like, no set goals, and then I just want production and really have fun this last year. Felt like I didn't have that much fun last year, like I was more focused on going to the league and stuff like that. This year, I'm just having fun with it and just seeing what happens."
Allen is entering his final season of college eligibility. He caught 18 passes for 269 yards and one touchdown at A&M this past season after hauling in 46 passes for 778 yards and four TDs at Louisiana Tech in 2023.
"That was my thing last year, I did not have fun," Allen told Stokes. "Like dang, I ain't doing nothing. But this year I wanna have fun for real."
The Bearcats are finished with fall camp and are transitioning into normal practice weeks ahead of next Thursday's season opener against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
