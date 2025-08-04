Pair of Bearcats Offensive Stars Make National Preseason Watchlists
CINCINNATI — Tawee Walker and Evan Pryor made it onto a notable preseason college football watchlist this week. The Doak Walker Award watchlist has the two Cincy RBs on the list for the nation's best running back.
The 5-9, 218-pound bruiser has one year of eligibility left after rushing for 864 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Badgers this past season. Walker transferred there for the 2024 season from Oklahoma and has 782 career offensive snaps of experience.
He should make for a strong backfield combination with Pryor after amassing a 74.9 PFF grade on 458 snaps last season as Wisconsin's leading rusher. Walker can bounce off tackles well, forcing 46 missed tackles in 2024.
Pryor is one of the most efficient players in the country on a per-touch basis. He rushed for 418 yards and six touchdowns during his debut Cincinnati season. That included a filthy 7.46 yards per carry (second in the Big 12) and massive big-play ability (four touchdowns of 55-plus yards) throughout the campaign.
