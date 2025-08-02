Scott Satterfield And More Address The Media As Camp Higher Ground Practices Wind Down
CINCINNATI — The trials of Camp Higher Ground are wrapping a bit earlier than normal as Scott Satterfield and the rest of the UC football team head back to Clifton for next week's practices. The team spent the opening week of fall camp at Higher Ground.
Satterfield is the 43rd head coach at UC and brings an 84-64 record (.568) over 12 seasons at Cincinnati, Louisville, and Appalachian State into the 2025 campaign.
In 2024, Cincinnati averaged 420.6 yards per game (36th nationally), with Corey Kiner posting a 1,000-yard rushing season, Luke Kandra earning All-American status again at guard, and tight end Joe Royer breaking Travis Kelce’s school record for receptions by a tight end (50).
Quarterback Brendan Sorsby flashed a lot of potential under Satterfield last season and was the only FBS quarterback to record a 425-yard passing game and a 125-yard rushing game last year.
He finished 2024 as one of only four talents nationally with at least 2,800 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns, and nine rushing scores on the season.
The team went through a roughly two-hour session in the woods of Indiana on Saturday morning as they continue preparations for the 2025 season. Satterfield caught up with the media after the session and updated everyone on how he's assessing the team so far and more.
Check out the comments below from Satterfield and Sorsby:
