Scott Satterfield Discusses Bearcats Big Opportunity Against Colorado
CINCINNATI — Scott Satterfield addressed Cincinnati's big opportunity against Colorado this weekend as both teams try to earn a 4-1 start in Big 12 play.
Whoever wins the game on Saturday night will have a puncher's chance at carving out a Big 12 Championship game spot in a little over a month. Cincinnati has to keep winning to capture that goal.
"We always take it one game at a time, but this is part of our goal this season is play for a Big 12 Championship," Satterfield said on Tuesday. "We just take it one game at a time, one week at a time, one day at a time. I mean, it's a lot of cliché in there, but we are. This team has really done a great job of staying in the moment, you know, not looking behind, not looking ahead, just focusing on what we can do this week to get better. today will be no different. We need to have a great Tuesday, practice but I do want to talk about our leadership, because our leadership, and it started all the way in the offseason, of those guys getting together setting a lot of these goals, and then holding each other accountable and I think that's critical in any kind of team sport."
It's a rock meeting a hard place matchup as Cincinnati enters with the best scoring defense in conference play (17.8 PPG allowed), while Colorado ranks second in scoring offense (37 PPG).
"Have to mix it up on Shedeur (Sanders)," Satterfield said about the CU offense. "If you just allow him to sit in that pocket, he's going to kill you. So you have to be able to do some things to maybe try to get him off the spot. he does a great job when he does get flushed out of the pocket of keeping his eyes up down the field and having some big plays. He believes in his receivers, and so we gotta do a great job, if he does get out of the pocket, of trying to have somebody to contain that.
"And it's a big challenge, any which way you slice it, I mean it's a big challenge to try to slow him down and to try to limit what they can do, I do feel like again they will get some plays on us but we got to try to get them down and get them where we can play defense. Again, I think that's where our defense has done a good job we've given up some yards this year, but once we get them down we've done a good job of holding them to field goal attempts."
ESPN FPI currently gives Cincinnati a 2.8% chance to win the Big 12, fifth-highest in the conference just behind CU. Saturday night's battle is essentially a conference title elimination game between the programs.
