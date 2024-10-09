All Bearcats

Look: Bearcats Basketball Ranked Highly In BPM Metric Entering 2024-25 Season

Cincinnati could have a dark horse national title contending team this season.

Russ Heltman

Indiana State Sycamores center Robbie Avila (21) goes in for a lay-up against Cincinnati Bearcats forward Aziz Bandaogo (55) on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, during the quarterfinals of the NIT at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute. The Indiana State Sycamores defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats, 85-81.
Indiana State Sycamores center Robbie Avila (21) goes in for a lay-up against Cincinnati Bearcats forward Aziz Bandaogo (55) on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, during the quarterfinals of the NIT at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute. The Indiana State Sycamores defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats, 85-81. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats have a great chance to get ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 poll and the latest metric from Evan Miyakawa adds more fuel to that fire.

His Bayesian Performance Rating slots Cincinnati as the 15th-best team nationally and the sixth-best defensive team in the nation.

Aziz Bandaogo will continue anchoring that unit after a full, normal offseason in this program. UC has its highest expectations entering a season under Wes Miller and this is another example of why.

Check out the full numbers:

