Final Huddle: Cincinnati Outlasts UCF Across Defensive Struggle
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats took advantage of a disastrous UCF quarterback situation to get the 19-13 win on Saturday.
Cincinnati moved to 5-5 all-time against the Knights and has now won more games before Halloween than they did all of last season. Brendan Sorsby (25-of-38, 241 yards, 2 total TDs) was shaky across the afternoon, but the defense answered their rough Texas Tech showing by forcing multiple turnovers and terrorizing with TFLs and sacks (4).
The Knights played two different QBs in the game after benching K.J. Jefferson before the contest.
Joe & Johnson
Cincinnati's offense relied heavily on the Joe Royer-Tony Johnson receiving combination to keep the offense afloat. Royer notched 8 catches for 84 yards while Johnson had the only receiving TD on the day (76 yards on 8 catches).
They consistently separated against a normally hapless UCF aerial defense. They were much better than normal, but still leaked big intermediate throw after big intermediate throw to UC. Their calming presence buoyed a rushing attack that was stifled by UCF to just 3 yards per carry.
The target distribution showed great awareness from Brendan Sorsby on Saturday. UC threw it 38 times and this duo got 20 of those targets, with 16 catches, 160 yards, and a TD to show for it.
Sorsby Struggles
Saturday was Brendan Sorsby's worst game at UC, but he still made enough plays around the goal line to pull off the win. His accuracy was off most of the day and it led to his first multi-interception game at UC. It resulted in a 117.2 passer rating, just a tick below the Miami game last month.
UCF did a nice job limiting big-chunk plays downfield and forcing the Bearcats offense to be methodical. Still, Sorsby settled in across the second half and started to dial up the accuracy.
Cincinnati should've scored at a higher clip in this game, but those turnovers and a lack of red zone execution nearly haunted them on the road. They scored just 16 points on five red-zone trips, and those two touchdowns were largely thanks to Sorsby. It was good to see him fight through struggles and not waste the best defensive/punting performance Cincinnati's combined for this season.
Golden Transfer Golday
Jake Golday has elevated his play each week over the past month and Saturday was no different for the UC linebacker. Golday notched 5 tackles, 2 for loss, a forced fumble, and a recovered fumble. He was all over the field as part of that havoc creation on defense.
UCF ran the ball well at 4.9 yards a clip, but it would've been much worse without the transfer linebacker, and Dontay Corleone (four tackles, 2 sacks) who posted his first multi-sack outing of the season. Timely punch-outs and turnovers have become a staple of this defense and Golday's punch/recovery combo directly led to points.
Cincinnati played strong complementary football on offense and defense, but also within the defense as safety Logan Wilson (2 tackles, 2 pass breakups) notched a stellar day. Another transfer, like Golday, that's popping up with bigperformances when the Bearcats need it.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You may also like:
Look: Cincinnati Basketball Announces 2024-25 Tip-Off Times, Broadcast Details
Look: Bearcats Basketball Ranked Highly In BPM Metric Entering 2024-25 Season
Cincinnati Makes Top-Eight Schools For Three-Star 2025 Edge Rusher Tim Griffin
Cincinnati Veterans Highlight Turned Down NIL Prizes, Togetherness As 2024-25 Season Approaches
Cincinnati Freshman Forward Tyler McKinley Suffers Season-Ending Injury
Scott Satterfield Dives Into Cincinnati's Run Defense Issues as Offense Thrives
Watch: Former Bearcats Star Bryan Cook Intercepts Pass on Monday Night Football
Cincinnati Lands Commitment From 2025 Offensive Tackle Zachary Taylor
Wes Miller Details Tweak UC Basketball Is Making Ahead Of 2024-25 Season
Jon Rothstein Slots Bearcats Guard Jizzle James Among 2024-25 Breakout Candidates
Look: Game Time, Broadcast Details Announced For Cincinnati-Texas Tech Football Matchup
Bearcats Betting Underdogs Against Texas Tech with Line Moving Quickly
PFF Grades Roll In From Cincinnati Bearcats Dominant Win Over Houston Cougars
Cincinnati Decent Betting Favorites Against Houston
Look: Cincinnati Posts Strong PFF Grades Across Win Over Miami (OH)
Watch: Bearcats Ring Victory Bell Following 27-16 Win Over Miami (OH)
Final Huddle: Cincinnati Survives Trip To Oxford 27-16 In Win Over Miami (OH)
Report: Cincinnati Football Loses Commitment From Top 2025 Recruit Mikkel Skinner
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Welcomes Four-Star Guard Jalen Reece For Official Visit
Cincinnati DC Tyson Veidt Assesses Defensive Front Before Miami (OH) Matchup
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk