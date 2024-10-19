Final Huddle: Cincinnati Football Handles Arizona State For Homecoming Victory
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats had a successful Homecoming showing 24-14 over Arizona State on Saturday. The defense continued suffocating opponents amidst a 24-0 scoring run after an early first quarter blunder.
Antwan Peek Jr. (team-high 9 tackles, 1 forced fumble) punched out his fourth fumble in recent weeks to spark that run and help Cincinnati stay perfect against the Sun Devils. Add in an offense that took enough advantage of some great field position and it was a solid win over the now 5-2 Sun Devils.
"I want to mention Antwan Peek [Jr.] man, another caused fumble," Scott Satterfield said postgame. "He's got a knack for the ball, and he did a great job today, tackling the ball carrier. He’s a very physical player. That a huge turnover at the time and we converted that to a touchdown. So, when you convert turnovers in touchdowns, it gives you a great chance to win games.”
Cincinnati is now 3-0 all-time against ASU and turns its sights to Colorado next Saturday.
Defense Dominates
Cincinnati picked up right it left off from its last defensive outing at Nippert Stadium. ASU rumbled to a score early behind star running back Cam Skattebo (17 carries, 75 yards, 2 TDs) but tackled with group abandon the rest of the way.
The Sun Devils couldn't do anything in the downfield passing game without starting quarterback Sam Leavitt. Backup Jeff Sims (12-23, 155 yards) was inaccurate all day and never deciphered UC's secondary. Up front, Jared Bartlett (7 tackles, 1.5 for loss, 1 sack) and the UC front seven forced multiple fourth-down rushing stops and helped give UC's offense midfield position to great success.
ASU ran for 191 yards, but posted just 4.8 yards per play, and UC kept a seven-game turnover streak rolling to start the season. Whether it was aggressive blitz calls or confusing secondary looks, DC Tyson Veidt was in his bag all day and has been a nice upgrade at that spot. Cincinnati now has 10 turnovers forced this season compared to 13 all of last year.
Taking it on the road again is crucial with three trips left alongside two home games.
Ground Attack Is Back
The Bearcats bludgeoned an arguably top-30 run defense in the country on Saturday with 3 TDs and 5.2 yards per carry. The program's first time over 4 YPC this Big 12 slate.
Corey Kiner (22 carries, 99 yards) and Evan Pryor (4 carries, 67 yards, 1 TD) were thunder and lightning as Kiner kept showing why he's top-10 nationally in missed tackles forced.
The highlight came on a red-zone scamper to the goal line where he slipped out of three grabs. He also added a long run on 4th & 3 in ASU territory. He toted with focus and pace at home behind an offensive line that gouged open holes consistently, namely on Pryor's 55-yard TD run that he cut back to glory.
It was needed on a day when Brendan Sorsby (23-32, 206 yards, 1 INT, 7 carries, 26 yards, 2 TDs) didn't have his best stuff, especially on deep balls, but utilized his size near the goal line to score a pair of touchdowns. He's drifted back to earth a bit over the past two weeks passing wise but is still doing enough to guide wins at Cincinnati. The middle of the field was one path to pssing success, with Sorsby going 8-10 for 89 yards on middle targets.
Big Opportunity In Boulder
Cincinnati has set itself up for a massive road matchup at Colorado in a Big 12 hierarchy that is far from settled. Cincinnati sits at 3-1 in conference while CU is 2-1 before an afternoon bout against Arizona.
Cincinnati is only one game back from a Big 12 title game berth entering Week 9 and can make a push with a defense playing this well. Can they slow down arguably the best QB-WR duo in the nation as Travis Hunter and Shadeur Sanders await? We are about to find out in what's arguably the toughest test of the season thus far.
Add in the fact that Scott Satterfield can get his program bowl eligible before Halloween and the stakes grow. Cincinnati has earned a big game opportunity late in prime time. ESPN currently gives them a 38% chance of pulling the upset. They will likely be ranked in the AP Poll next Sunday should they keep momentum rolling.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You may also like:
Cincinnati's Defense Earns Team Of the Week Spot, High PFF Marks Following 19-13 Win Over UCF
Watch: Scott Satterfield Fires Up Bearcats in Locker Room Following 19-13 Win
Cincinnati Slight Betting Favorites Over Arizona State For Homecoming Matchup
Final Huddle: Cincinnati Outlasts UCF Across Defensive Struggle
Watch: Cincinnati Guard Connor Hickman Slams Dunk During Practice
Look: Brendan Sorsby Playing Among The Best of Any Power Four Transfer
Look: Cincinnati Basketball Announces 2024-25 Tip-Off Times, Broadcast Details
Look: Bearcats Basketball Ranked Highly In BPM Metric Entering 2024-25 Season
Cincinnati Makes Top-Eight Schools For Three-Star 2025 Edge Rusher Tim Griffin
Cincinnati Veterans Highlight Turned Down NIL Prizes, Togetherness As 2024-25 Season Approaches
Cincinnati Freshman Forward Tyler McKinley Suffers Season-Ending Injury
Scott Satterfield Dives Into Cincinnati's Run Defense Issues as Offense Thrives
Watch: Former Bearcats Star Bryan Cook Intercepts Pass on Monday Night Football
Cincinnati Lands Commitment From 2025 Offensive Tackle Zachary Taylor
Wes Miller Details Tweak UC Basketball Is Making Ahead Of 2024-25 Season
Jon Rothstein Slots Bearcats Guard Jizzle James Among 2024-25 Breakout Candidates
Look: Game Time, Broadcast Details Announced For Cincinnati-Texas Tech Football Matchup
Bearcats Betting Underdogs Against Texas Tech with Line Moving Quickly
PFF Grades Roll In From Cincinnati Bearcats Dominant Win Over Houston Cougars
Cincinnati Decent Betting Favorites Against Houston
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk