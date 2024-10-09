All Bearcats

Cincinnati Makes Top-Eight Schools For Three-Star 2025 Edge Rusher Tim Griffin

The Bearcats have 16 commits in the class.

Russ Heltman

Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats helmets on the ground during the game against Tulane Green Wave during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati landed among the top-eight schools for three-star 2025 edge rusher Tim Griffin out of Alcovy (Georgia) on Wednesday.

UC is in a group with Florida, Alabama, Florida State, Georgia State, Tulane, West Virginia, and Ole Miss.

According to 247Sports, Griffin is the 667th-ranked player nationally and the 72nd-best defensive lineman. The 6-5, 255-pound talent cut his list down from 14 offers. Check out his highlights here.

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

