Scott Satterfield Dives Into Cincinnati's Run Defense Issues as Offense Thrives
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats offense did its part and then some against Texas Tech in UC's last game, but the run defense couldn't hold up enough to win the 44-41 shootout.
It's the biggest issue keeping Cincinnati from its ceiling this season after they've clearly found one of the better quarterbacks the programs ever had (Brendan Sorsby: 14th nationally with an 82 ESPN QBR). Things could seal up more this week with Scott Satterfield noting linebacker Jonathan Thompson is returning from a three-game absence.
Cincinnati hemorrhaged 231 yards on 36 carries to the Red Raiders and ranks 109th nationally in yards per carry allowed (4.9). All in all, the defense missed 15 tackles total last Saturday (most in a game this season according to PFF).
"We had too many missed assignments last week. We had some missed tackles," Satterfield said about the issues. "I think he's an outstanding back, the Texas Tech running back (Tahj Brooks). I mean, he's gonna be playing on Sundays. And you know, a guy who's very impressive in person, he's impressive on film, but to watch him in person, very impressive. But 230 pounds, very patient. But also had great quickness to make you miss. And this guy's the same (UCF's RJ Harvey), unfortunately, we got another one this week, who I think is an outstanding back that's going to be playing on Sundays."
Continued great play from Dontay Corleone is crucial to turning the run defense around, but it's hard to see it getting to average or better with this personnel behind him. The Bearcats may have to gameplan around the issue in pursuing a bowl berth.
"We have to get more hats to the ball. I think that's critical," Satterfield noted. "It's so hard to tackle these guys one-on-one when you when you play these great backs like we get back to back. We got another one next week too in Arizona State, he's a great back, so I mean, in this league, that's what we're going to play a lot a lot of good running backs. And so it's getting more hats to the ball, it's being where you're supposed to be, it's fitting right. I mean all those things and it's a combination of all those things in order to play better."
Cincinnati has to show some resistance this week against the nation's top rushing offense by success rate in UCF (55.1% success rate).
