Cincinnati Veterans Highlight Turned Down NIL Prizes, Togetherness As 2024-25 Season Approaches
CINCINNATI — It's hard to gauge how many wins Cincinnati basketball will put up under Wes Miller this season, but the program's first media availability made it clear how together this group is.
Cincinnati arguably has its deepest roster in the past decade, which took some fortitude from its best players to keep together. Junior wing Dan Skillings Jr. noted that many of UC's top players could've left for bigger NIL offers, but chose to stick together under Miller's guidance.
"It really says something about Coach Wes and Cincinnati and this program in general," Skillings said about the returning roster. "And how together we are, like, I bet Simas (Lukošius), Jizzle (James), AZ (Aziz Bandaogo), and me got offered more money to go somewhere else. And what did we all do? We all came back and stayed together because we believe in what we have here. And that's a true fact.
"There's a lot of other universities that I don't know personally, that I know offered them money for sure, and myself, and that was maybe it was more than here, but we all chose to come back here and fight together because we know how good we were last year, and we know how good we could have been last year. To finish some games out and win a couple one possession games but that really says a lot about this program and says a lot about Coach Wes and how much we believe in him and him bringing us back."
One of the key additions Miller made is former Bradley guard Connor Hickman, who is used to starting, but knows It's about how a player impacts the full 40 minutes, not the opening few.
"When your goal is to win championships, you have to have people who are accepting of roles, right?" Hickman said on Tuesday about starting. "You can only start five people. You can't start fifteen. So I think it doesn't matter. I think you guys saw it last year with the six guys they're bringing back. It's a lot of great talent, and with the freshmen and the transfers that have been brought in, it's a lot of great talent. I think if you want to win you have to have guys who are accepting of, it's okay to be the sixth, seventh, eighth man. It's not always who starts the game, it's more about who finishes the game."
The Bearcats are going without Tyler McKinley this year due to injury. Still, if the rest of the roster stays healthy, they should have the depth and veteran experience to hang with anyone in the Big 12, and maybe shock the league along the way.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You may also like:
Cincinnati Lands Commitment From 2025 Offensive Tackle Zachary Taylor
Wes Miller Details Tweak UC Basketball Is Making Ahead Of 2024-25 Season
Jon Rothstein Slots Bearcats Guard Jizzle James Among 2024-25 Breakout Candidates
Look: Game Time, Broadcast Details Announced For Cincinnati-Texas Tech Football Matchup
Bearcats Betting Underdogs Against Texas Tech with Line Moving Quickly
PFF Grades Roll In From Cincinnati Bearcats Dominant Win Over Houston Cougars
Cincinnati Decent Betting Favorites Against Houston
Look: Cincinnati Posts Strong PFF Grades Across Win Over Miami (OH)
Watch: Bearcats Ring Victory Bell Following 27-16 Win Over Miami (OH)
Final Huddle: Cincinnati Survives Trip To Oxford 27-16 In Win Over Miami (OH)
Report: Cincinnati Football Loses Commitment From Top 2025 Recruit Mikkel Skinner
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Welcomes Four-Star Guard Jalen Reece For Official Visit
Cincinnati DC Tyson Veidt Assesses Defensive Front Before Miami (OH) Matchup
Brendan Sorsby Touches On Areas To Improve Amidst Strong Start to UC Career
Look: Cincinnati Ranked Among Bottom-Three Power Conference Teams Nationally Following Loss to Pittsburgh
Watch: Alec Pierce Scores First Colts Touchdown of 2024 NFL Season
Watch: Behind The Scenes Look At Cincinnati's Win Over Towson
Pittsburgh Coach Pat Narduzzi Gives Playing Prediction For Dontay Corleone
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk