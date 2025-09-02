Scott Satterfield Discusses Tape Takeaways From Season Opening Loss to Nebraska
CINCINNATI — Bearcats football head coach Scott Satterfield addressed the media on Tuesday following a tough 20-17 loss to Nebraska last Thursday.
Cincinnati had a chance to win the game driving in Nebraska territory during the final minute of regulation, but Brendan Sorsby capped the worst passing day of his career with a deep interception in the end zone targeting Caleb Goodie.
Satterfield noted the Cornhuskers had not shown that defensive look before. Nebraska rolled out of a Cover 1 defense into Cover 2 right at the snap, allowing the safety to end the game with a great pick.
"Going into the game, you don't really know what they were going to do back on the back end," Satterfield said. "Thought the strength of their defense was the back end. All the starters that came back. In that drive, we don't have any timeouts. They were playing a lot of man and two-man trail technique, meaning they're underneath receivers with the two high safeties there. It makes it very difficult to complete footballs.
The outing marked another learning curve for Brendan Sorsby, who wowed with his legs (13 carries, 96 yards and two touchdowns, 85.5 PFF grade), and posted a horrific passing outing (13-of-25 for 69 yards and one INT, 46.1 PFF grade).
He now gets a couple of weeks to sharpen that accuracy with reps against a MAC and FCS school before Big 12 play fires up.
Sorsby noted the coverage popped up earlier in the game, but they disguised it very well. Cincinnati was in a position to win the game despite the brutal passing outing. There's a silver lining in there somewhere.
"The guy made a great play, number seven is a good player for them, that disguise is a great disguise and a great play by that safety," Satterfield said.
