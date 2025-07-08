Scott Satterfield Reveals Bearcats New Starting Offensive Line For 2025 Season
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats' biggest offensive question mark this month lies with its offensive line hierarchy and head coach Scott Satterfield discussed the group at Big 12 Media Days this week.
He confirmed Deondre Buford will start a third-straight season at right tackle to mix in with names like Evan Tengesdahl (guard), Gavin Gerhardt (center), Taran Tyo (other guard), and Joe Cotton (left tackle) up front.
Cincinnati added that final name from the transfer portal after spring practice.
"Joe Cotton coming in at left tackle, got here this summer," Satterfield noted. "6-7, 320 (pounds) can move. Looks like you want him to look. He's been really good so far since being here. Taran Tyo is a kid that started a couple of years at Ball State. Big, 325 pounds, wide shoulders. He's really fit in great. Gavin has kind of taken him under his wings there. Gavin playing center and him playing right beside him at guard. Then Evan Tengesdahl is a guy that played for us last year, that will be another starter on the other side, and one of the strongest guys up front that we have. Deondre Buford is coming back, going to be a three-year starter for us as well at right tackle.
"So I feel like our offensive line is in really good shape. I think these guys could be one of the better O-lines in the Big 12 this year. We also have at least three or four other guys that can fill in and rotate. So I think we got really good depth up front and some really good young players too. I'm excited about some of the young guys that will be up and coming. So obviously your offensive line is where it all starts, and I feel like we're in good hands with the guys up front."
Tengesdahl and Cotton will be starting full-time in a power conference for the first season of their careers. Tengesdahl played 127 snaps between right and left guard last season, amassing a 64.6 Pro Football Focus grade.
Meanwhile, Cotton was one of the best left tackles in the FCS for South Dakota (81.2 PFF grade on 777 snaps, 712 snaps in 2023). He could immediately wall up that outside blocking corridor. Buford is another story as the run-it-back RT starter. He's played over 1,200 snaps for Cincinnati over the past two seasons, grading 55 or lower on PFF in both campaigns.
He was better as a pass blocker last year compared to 2023, but time will tell how much he's improved with a big early test against Nebraska.
