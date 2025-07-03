Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Offers Multiple Four-Star Talents

Julius Price goes off yet again in #U18EuroBasket



26 PTS

6 AST

4 REB

10-15 FG

3-5 3P



Price now has 90 total points over four games in the tournament. Truly natural scorer off-the-dribble, off drives, catch-and-shoot, etc.



Let’s out an “I’m him” at the end, too. pic.twitter.com/ZAaiIaxEn5