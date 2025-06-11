All Bearcats

Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Among Best Schools at Developing NFL Draft Talent This Decade

Polishing some great players up to the NFL level.

Russ Heltman

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) signs an autograph for a fan before the game, Thursday, October 31, 2024, in East Rutherford.
New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) signs an autograph for a fan before the game, Thursday, October 31, 2024, in East Rutherford.
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football program under Luke Fickell and Scott Satterfield has done a stellar job developing players for the NFL Draft this decade.

Pick Six Previews released their player development metric for the 2024 cycle and Cincinnati checked in at No. 1 above schools like Illinois, Pittsburgh, Kansas State, and Missouri.

UC has done a stellar job of taking lowly ranked players out of high school and turning them into NFL talents. Check out the full list of draft picks from 2021-24 below:

Cincinnati Bearcats Draft Picks
Cincinnati Bearcats Draft Picks

