'It's Limitless' - Scott Satterfield Gives Pointed Examples Of How UC Football Can Grow Tighter With Sheakley IPF
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are already in motion working out at the new Sheakley Indoor Performance Center and Practice Facility, which opened on Wednesday evening.
Head UC football coach Scott Satterfield has been accurately adamant about how much this streamlined facility designed to help every Bearcats team win will greatly benefit UC football.
Cincinnati lost four one-score games to finish 5-7 last season and this new building should help them band even tighter together to turn some of those results into wins.
"If a [workout] group comes in at 6:30 the next group is at 8:30 that 6:30 group will probably come off the field, they'll probably shower, they'll grab some food, they're going to be able to come right back down and just hang out right here and watch that group finish. You're going to be able to cheer that group on, you know, push that next group, and then so on and so forth," Satterfield said about boosting camaraderie. "Usually there's about three groups in a day. You know, you really don't get that as much in the other space and then the opportunity to grab three or four guys. Let's walk on the field. Let's do a little walkthrough here. Let me just talk some techniques. We're all right here.
"The fact that our coach's offices have all glass, when they see some of their position group that are coming out on the field, man, they're gonna be right down here. 'Hey, let's get a little extra work in you know?' So, I mean, there's so many things that we're going to be able to do to have a connection with our guys. It's limitless, really."
These little things matter a lot in college football, especially in a league that is so tightly compact talent-wise throughout the Big 12.
Cincinnati now has arguably the best, and most time-conducive facilities in the league as a weapon to get back to their national prominence at the beginning of the decade.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Baseball Makes NCAA Tournament For First Time This Decade
Look: Top 2025 Cincinnati Recruit Shon Abaev Arrives in Town For Freshman Year
Watch: Travis, Jason Kelce Accept Fun UC-Nebraska Podcast Challenge
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Football, Basketball Send Out Four-Star Offers
Bill Connelly's SP+ Metric Ranks Cincinnati Football as Big 12's Worst Team Following Spring Transfer Cycle
Watch: Bearcats Football Star Brendan Sorsby Discusses Offseason at Ball & Brew Event
Cincinnati Adds Sixth 2025 Transfer Talent in FAU Forward Baba Miller
Cincinnati Makes Final Schools List For Three-Star 2026 Offensive Tackle Charles Humphrey
Report: Date Finalized For 2025 Crosstown Shootout
Former Cincinnati Bearcats Safety Derrick Canteen Signs NFL Contract With San Francisco 49ers
Look: Kickoff Time Announced For Bearcats' Season-Opening Football Game
ESPN Ranks Cincinnati Football's 2025 Offseason Among Middle of Big 12 Pack
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Three-Star 2026 Running Back Rayshawn Duncan Jr.
Cincinnati Wins 2025 Big 12 Sports Medicine Staff of the Year
Cincinnati Bearcats Football Adds FCS Defensive Tackle Isaiah Rogers From Spring Transfer Portal
Cincinnati Football Player Jeremiah Kelly Passes Away Suddenly
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Among Top Schools In Recent NFL Snap Totals
Cincinnati Lands Transfer Commitment From Baylor Forward Jalen Celestine
Cincinnati Adds Commitment From UCF Transfer Center Moustapha Thiam
CBS Sports Names Dontay Corleone, Brendan Sorsby to Annual Top-150 CFB Players List
Watch: Scott Satterfield Discusses Cincinnati Bearcats Football Following Team's 10th 2025 Spring Practice
Cincinnati Bearcats Star Forward Dillon Mitchell Entering Transfer Portal
Cincinnati Bearcats Forward Arrinten Page Entering Transfer Portal Following 2024-25 Season
Report: Bob Huggins Interviews For Cleveland State Basketball Head Coach Position
Cincinnati Adds Big 12 Transfer Guard Sencire Harris to 2025-26 Roster
Cincinnati Lands First 2025 Transfer in Veteran Guard Kerr Kriisa
The Athletic Includes Cincinnati Cornerback Matthew McDoom Among Top Group of 5 Transfers Heading to Power 4
Watch: New Cincinnati Kicker Stephen Rusnak Discusses Journey to UC And More
Pinging The Portal: UNC-Wilmington Big Man Harlan Obioha Visiting Cincinnati This Month
'Help My Team Win Any Way I Can' - Shon Abaev Ready To Bring Dynamic Skillset Into Cincinnati System
Pinging The Portal: Cincinnati Reaches Out to High-Scoring Guard Brian Moore Jr.
'There Was No Temptation' - Brendan Sorsby Focused on Continued Improvement With Bearcats
Watch: Cincinnati Bearcats Linebacker Simeon Coleman Discusses Follow-Up To Strong Freshman Season
Watch: Cincinnati Bearcats Skill Position Players Workout at 2025 Big 12 Pro Day
Watch: 2025 Big 12 Pro Day Action For UC Linebackers, Linemen
Look: Five-Star Cincinnati Bearcats Signee Shon Abaev Includes UC in High-School Season Wrap-Up Post
Watch: New Cincinnati Transfer Wide Receiver Makes Crazy TD Catch in Spring Practice
Look: Cincinnati's Big 12 Pro Day Participants Revealed
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Multiple Three-Star Offensive Skill Players As Spring Football Starts Up
Look: Former Cincinnati Bearcats Star Safety Darrick Forrest Signs With New NFL Team
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk